

These videos provide explanations of how we are manipulated and controlled by the system. The videos include commentary about school indoctrination, Media/government propaganda and programming, jewish supremacism, the proposed merger of the American and israeli militaries, the Third World invasion of the West, the profusion of “data centers” and other, related topics.



I have similar video posts here, here, here, here and here.





1. The six layers of control.



2:57



2. This video describes how we will end up owning nothing and being unhappy, as per the schemes and machinations of The Powers That Shouldn’t Be.



2:00



3. Ten insights about your life in this realm.



1:34



4. The seven levels of the Matrix.



4:13

5. We were convinced we were free so that we were easier to maintain as slaves.



6:16

6. I think this guy does a great job of portraying the contempt that the satanic world controllers feel for us, which is also expressed in The Secret Covenant.



4:55

7. A message for those who believe that life is too short to think about The New World Order and who feel that there is nothing that they can do about it anyway.



1:35

8. Some commentary about the dystopian clownworld that we were born into.



1:23

9. For years we were scolded to limit our energy use in order to save the world from “global warming” or “climate change”. However, that narrative about an imminent environmental crisis has gone out the window now that the globalist parasites are erecting these enormous electricity-gobbling server farms/data centers that appear to be the backbone of their beast system surveillance state.



1:11

10. Some of the contradictions and absurdities of the anti-White propaganda that has been inflicted on us for the last several decades.



Related: The War Against Whites



2:13

11. It seems that one of the goals of the Third World invasion of the West is to create so much suffering and turmoil that people will beg for digital IDs when the governments offer them as a solution to all the horrific mayhem (that they created).



Problem>Reaction>Solution.



1:33



12. Some “woke” WWII Soldiers fantasize about the glorious future they are fighting for, which happens to be the bizarro world that we live in today



Related: The Real History of WWII?

2:20



13. What could be a more heroic sacrifice than to lose your limbs, have you face melted or die while fighting for “God’s Chosen People”?



1:43

14. An American Soldier mentions fighting wars for israel and suddenly there is a problem with the video feed. Seems legit.



1:02

15. Some israelis reveal their murderous psychopathy as they rant and rave about slaughtering Palestinians. If God is Satan, then these truly are God’s Chosen People.



Related: The Zionist Genocide Against Palestinians Began in the 1880s—Not in 1947, and Not in 2023



3:22

16. The effort by AIPAC-funded U.S. Congress members to fully integrate the American and israeli militaries is apparently a response to the fact that the majority of the American public is finally sickened and horrified by israel and no longer wants to financially support the genocidists running that country.



1:31

Related:

17. The term “antisemitism” seems to be losing its magic power to shut down debates and protests about jewish crimes and atrocities.



4:01

18. More on the issue of merging the American and israeli militaries.



2:56

19. The (modern) jewish problem described in under two minutes.



1:55

20. Maria Farmer, who was raped by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, describes how the jews associated with Epstein thought about and treated the hated goyim.



2:20

21. Your government is a criminal gang that won the last fight. We came into this corrupt system as innocent babies, and before we were old enough to understand the system we were thrown into an indoctrination program called government schooling. Here we were brainwashed to believe that the system is legitimate and that we are free.

1:07

22. Government schools are programming centers, part of the system’s control matrix.

1:28

23. We were born into an information war on a prison planet.



1:25

24. The world is a people farm, unfortunately.

1:00

25. The problem with waking up and becoming aware of the corruption and falseness of the world.



1:16

26. How discovering that you are living in a highly controlled, highly manipulated, debt-slavery system dramatically changes your life and tends to isolate you. Included in the video are suggestions about what you can do to preserve your happiness after waking up.



2:45

27. The COVID-19 plandemic tyranny and the NWO agenda.



Related: “Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works



7:11

28. The parasites who run the world depend on our continued trust in their alleged authority over us. The idea that these people have authority over us has been programmed into us since childhood. We a now discovering that they are psychopathic satanic pedophiles.



2:10

29. DESCRIPTION: Declassified documents, AI, conflict, UFOs, and strangeness that never stops. The "truth" is coming out and intentions are being made very clear. All the fringe theories that people have been talking about for decades are being proven, and it's almost as if they want us to know. But why, after all these years and after all the secrecy, is all of this stuff happening now? Why is there suddenly such urgency to scale AI? Why is it now so important to inform the public and flood everyone with so much information? Why aren't things being hidden anymore? Why is everything so in our faces and blatantly obvious? Is this really about transparency and informing the public, or is there something a little more nefarious going on? And the most important question of all that no one has yet to answer, why now?



18:31

RELATED INFORMATION:



The Sentient and The Brave



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff

“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works



Rupture As Rapture



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



Political Ponerology



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing



Our Greatest Earthly Enemy



The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff (interview with a survivor of satanic ritual abuse)



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



The Great Taking



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5



The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 12



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 13



END



