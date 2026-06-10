More Videos about The War on Humanity
assorted topics
These videos provide explanations of how we are manipulated and controlled by the system. The videos include commentary about school indoctrination, Media/government propaganda and programming, jewish supremacism, the proposed merger of the American and israeli militaries, the Third World invasion of the West, the profusion of “data centers” and other, related topics.
I have similar video posts here, here, here, here and here.
1. The six layers of control.
2:57
2. This video describes how we will end up owning nothing and being unhappy, as per the schemes and machinations of The Powers That Shouldn’t Be.
2:00
3. Ten insights about your life in this realm.
1:34
4. The seven levels of the Matrix.
4:13
5. We were convinced we were free so that we were easier to maintain as slaves.
6:16
6. I think this guy does a great job of portraying the contempt that the satanic world controllers feel for us, which is also expressed in The Secret Covenant.
4:55
7. A message for those who believe that life is too short to think about The New World Order and who feel that there is nothing that they can do about it anyway.
1:35
8. Some commentary about the dystopian clownworld that we were born into.
1:23
9. For years we were scolded to limit our energy use in order to save the world from “global warming” or “climate change”. However, that narrative about an imminent environmental crisis has gone out the window now that the globalist parasites are erecting these enormous electricity-gobbling server farms/data centers that appear to be the backbone of their beast system surveillance state.
1:11
10. Some of the contradictions and absurdities of the anti-White propaganda that has been inflicted on us for the last several decades.
Related: The War Against Whites
2:13
11. It seems that one of the goals of the Third World invasion of the West is to create so much suffering and turmoil that people will beg for digital IDs when the governments offer them as a solution to all the horrific mayhem (that they created).
Problem>Reaction>Solution.
1:33
12. Some “woke” WWII Soldiers fantasize about the glorious future they are fighting for, which happens to be the bizarro world that we live in today
Related: The Real History of WWII?
2:20
13. What could be a more heroic sacrifice than to lose your limbs, have you face melted or die while fighting for “God’s Chosen People”?
1:43
14. An American Soldier mentions fighting wars for israel and suddenly there is a problem with the video feed. Seems legit.
1:02
15. Some israelis reveal their murderous psychopathy as they rant and rave about slaughtering Palestinians. If God is Satan, then these truly are God’s Chosen People.
Related: The Zionist Genocide Against Palestinians Began in the 1880s—Not in 1947, and Not in 2023
3:22
16. The effort by AIPAC-funded U.S. Congress members to fully integrate the American and israeli militaries is apparently a response to the fact that the majority of the American public is finally sickened and horrified by israel and no longer wants to financially support the genocidists running that country.
1:31
Related:
17. The term “antisemitism” seems to be losing its magic power to shut down debates and protests about jewish crimes and atrocities.
4:01
18. More on the issue of merging the American and israeli militaries.
2:56
19. The (modern) jewish problem described in under two minutes.
1:55
20. Maria Farmer, who was raped by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, describes how the jews associated with Epstein thought about and treated the hated goyim.
2:20
21. Your government is a criminal gang that won the last fight. We came into this corrupt system as innocent babies, and before we were old enough to understand the system we were thrown into an indoctrination program called government schooling. Here we were brainwashed to believe that the system is legitimate and that we are free.
1:07
22. Government schools are programming centers, part of the system’s control matrix.
1:28
23. We were born into an information war on a prison planet.
1:25
24. The world is a people farm, unfortunately.
1:00
25. The problem with waking up and becoming aware of the corruption and falseness of the world.
1:16
26. How discovering that you are living in a highly controlled, highly manipulated, debt-slavery system dramatically changes your life and tends to isolate you. Included in the video are suggestions about what you can do to preserve your happiness after waking up.
2:45
27. The COVID-19 plandemic tyranny and the NWO agenda.
Related: “Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works
7:11
28. The parasites who run the world depend on our continued trust in their alleged authority over us. The idea that these people have authority over us has been programmed into us since childhood. We a now discovering that they are psychopathic satanic pedophiles.
2:10
29. DESCRIPTION: Declassified documents, AI, conflict, UFOs, and strangeness that never stops. The "truth" is coming out and intentions are being made very clear. All the fringe theories that people have been talking about for decades are being proven, and it's almost as if they want us to know. But why, after all these years and after all the secrecy, is all of this stuff happening now? Why is there suddenly such urgency to scale AI? Why is it now so important to inform the public and flood everyone with so much information? Why aren't things being hidden anymore? Why is everything so in our faces and blatantly obvious? Is this really about transparency and informing the public, or is there something a little more nefarious going on? And the most important question of all that no one has yet to answer, why now?
18:31
RELATED INFORMATION:
The Sentient and The Brave
10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff
A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff
“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works
Rupture As Rapture
The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity
Political Ponerology
The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing
Our Greatest Earthly Enemy
The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude
The Jones Plantation
A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind
Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State
Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism
Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff (interview with a survivor of satanic ritual abuse)
The Power Structure of the World
“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters
mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity
Slavery Was Never Abolished
Making the World Safe for Pathocracy
What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?
The Protocols of Modern Enslavement
The Global Gang
The Facade Government
Barnum World
The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us
10 Conspiracy Fact Videos
The Great Taking
The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information
We Live in a Fake System
Books About Our Corrupt System
Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5
The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 12
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 13
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Thank you for compiling this big dose of truth. 🫡
Is it called New Pilled? I lost track after Black Pilled.
❤️✝️⚔️
I went through the vids, wrote a little to most This as feedback, I clicked really them! Do not read all, I just had some time for thinking. Thanks.
V2: All I need is free to download. I use Linux. I rent a flat, because immo bubble and I seriously do not know, where freedom will be. I have no monthly payment beside electricity (cash). Storage and rent I pay in advance or yearly.
V3: I left my "prison state" and do not pay taxes beside a yearly for a bike. There is no insurance and not one automatic transfer from any account.
V6: Yes with banks I am unfree, as they like to freeze my accounts. Freedom is not in US or EU, but in small countries. Nicaragua, Honduras, Kurdisstan, Laos, Kongo... Banks do not like these countries as they want you in a box called: "What is your TIN number?"
V7/8: These questions I solve with arrogance: "Who is the product?" The product is me!" or "Who wants something from whom?"
The police in Berlin beats down peaceful protesters - exactly those, who pay their income - this is grotesque! Who is the product? Why stay there? Why pay them?
Your country does not love you? Find another!
The more leave, the more pressure is on those who stay.
Imagine a block with 100 flats, the owner does not care anymore, you warn him, his police beats you up. You move out. After a while 90 renters must pay for 100 flats, then 80, then 70 and then the system will break down.
To convince the sheeple is like walking to the beach, spread the arms and expect to stop a Tsunami. The cycle needs to run it's course! But why would I suffer, if I know that? The best I can do to quicken the cycle is save myself and leave the desaster to them!
V9: Energy is wasted BIGTIME for years with all these crypto craps.
V10: Anti white is made by white people. When I am in Latinamerica I am just another migrant. In Asia I am just another tourist. In Africa it depends where, but just another Englishspeaker. I am NOWHERE so white as in my ex"prison state"!
V11: When your country changes into a nightmare - why stay?
V12: I just heard some US soldiers entered Iran and died. Why would anyone with a brain obey to such an order? The US soldier system looks like a gathering of the most stupid and have them killed far away. When their bodies come back as heroes, do the families know why and where? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRh1zXFKC_o
V13: BEST video!
V14: The soldier tatooed 9/11, believes in the guilt of Iraque, fears Iran... knows nothing.
V15: Germany was made responsible by those, who do these terrible things. There is no evidence Germans ever did anything comparable, but evidence en masse jews live(d) that forever. There is no evidence Iraque did 9/11, but Israelis were dancing in the streets of NY.
The thing is: The US murdered millions of Germans (f.e. Rheinwiesen) after the war and after that everywhere in the world millions more and that now for almost 100 years. And the taxes from UScits and Germans pay for this. 1:00 For them we all are "horrible inhuman animals" - one group after the other. 2:48 "Gaza needs to turn into Dresden!" They know exactly what they did and want to do it again - imagine that!!
V16: As a non UScit, I do not know: Does it help to call your representative??
V17: I envy the UScits for their free speech!
V18: Melt with Israel militarily? WW4 here we come (as I think WW3 is already on).
V19: Knowledge tells me this brave man is spot on. History tells me anyone goes with jews will be eaten alive and anyone goes against jews will get killed and his breed will suffer for generations. Short: The American people is not enough! And it is too late, as the US is where Germany was in 1937 (the 80years again - one Kondratieff cycle).
The US has been already eaten alive and Germany is already four generations enslaved. The world will do with the US, what she did with Germany. Kill as much "USNazis" as possible and enslave the kids and grandkids etc.
The UN is urgently needed, which just kicked Germany out because of her enslavement to Israel. We need more countries to support action against genocide and enslavement.
V20: I believe her.
V23: If one understands one lie, one is open to others. I hesitated with chemtrails, but later I saw a plane crossing a border and then it started to "trail a chem". Surprise!
V26: Do I want to be with others (in a gym)? I train holds - like the Shaolin stand, no gym for me!
V27: Important subject! I believe that we learn from each other. I know, in North Dakota the governour (a lady) said no to that crap. In Florida the then famous leader de Santis and his black MD made a 180 turn. Sweden said no. Belarus said no. Most of Africa missed that boat. Unforgettable is Dr. John Magufuli, who tested fruits and motoroil, sheep and goats positive. He "died" soon after, and six other black presidents as well. (Non English vids!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYfSqMult6c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4p8DM8rKJ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_uncjr_KWg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DjpTeTxD-0
V28: It is the end of the Kondratieff cycle - 80years again - back into wars and destroyment. Do I believe in UFO? We cannot even visit the moon and as almost all is lie out there - no!
I do not accept a flight making a stop-over on US soil, but all these Aliens visit the US and only the US! Hmm...
We all prepare for what we expect in life. I left Europe, I bought pm and that is it. Many buy a house with land to live self sustained - I did not (so far). I believe the west goes down and the rest will live on (somewhat reduced). I expect invitations from countries to spend my savings there, when economics will be down. I think the question will be: "Do you want to be rich under the poor? Then stay in the west!" - "Do you want to be poor under the rich? Then go anywhere else!"