"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Rui's avatar
Rui
3dEdited

Thank you for compiling this big dose of truth. 🫡

Is it called New Pilled? I lost track after Black Pilled.

❤️✝️⚔️

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3 replies by Binky LaRue and others
longgowhereto's avatar
longgowhereto
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I went through the vids, wrote a little to most This as feedback, I clicked really them! Do not read all, I just had some time for thinking. Thanks.

V2: All I need is free to download. I use Linux. I rent a flat, because immo bubble and I seriously do not know, where freedom will be. I have no monthly payment beside electricity (cash). Storage and rent I pay in advance or yearly.

V3: I left my "prison state" and do not pay taxes beside a yearly for a bike. There is no insurance and not one automatic transfer from any account.

V6: Yes with banks I am unfree, as they like to freeze my accounts. Freedom is not in US or EU, but in small countries. Nicaragua, Honduras, Kurdisstan, Laos, Kongo... Banks do not like these countries as they want you in a box called: "What is your TIN number?"

V7/8: These questions I solve with arrogance: "Who is the product?" The product is me!" or "Who wants something from whom?"

The police in Berlin beats down peaceful protesters - exactly those, who pay their income - this is grotesque! Who is the product? Why stay there? Why pay them?

Your country does not love you? Find another!

The more leave, the more pressure is on those who stay.

Imagine a block with 100 flats, the owner does not care anymore, you warn him, his police beats you up. You move out. After a while 90 renters must pay for 100 flats, then 80, then 70 and then the system will break down.

To convince the sheeple is like walking to the beach, spread the arms and expect to stop a Tsunami. The cycle needs to run it's course! But why would I suffer, if I know that? The best I can do to quicken the cycle is save myself and leave the desaster to them!

V9: Energy is wasted BIGTIME for years with all these crypto craps.

V10: Anti white is made by white people. When I am in Latinamerica I am just another migrant. In Asia I am just another tourist. In Africa it depends where, but just another Englishspeaker. I am NOWHERE so white as in my ex"prison state"!

V11: When your country changes into a nightmare - why stay?

V12: I just heard some US soldiers entered Iran and died. Why would anyone with a brain obey to such an order? The US soldier system looks like a gathering of the most stupid and have them killed far away. When their bodies come back as heroes, do the families know why and where? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRh1zXFKC_o

V13: BEST video!

V14: The soldier tatooed 9/11, believes in the guilt of Iraque, fears Iran... knows nothing.

V15: Germany was made responsible by those, who do these terrible things. There is no evidence Germans ever did anything comparable, but evidence en masse jews live(d) that forever. There is no evidence Iraque did 9/11, but Israelis were dancing in the streets of NY.

The thing is: The US murdered millions of Germans (f.e. Rheinwiesen) after the war and after that everywhere in the world millions more and that now for almost 100 years. And the taxes from UScits and Germans pay for this. 1:00 For them we all are "horrible inhuman animals" - one group after the other. 2:48 "Gaza needs to turn into Dresden!" They know exactly what they did and want to do it again - imagine that!!

V16: As a non UScit, I do not know: Does it help to call your representative??

V17: I envy the UScits for their free speech!

V18: Melt with Israel militarily? WW4 here we come (as I think WW3 is already on).

V19: Knowledge tells me this brave man is spot on. History tells me anyone goes with jews will be eaten alive and anyone goes against jews will get killed and his breed will suffer for generations. Short: The American people is not enough! And it is too late, as the US is where Germany was in 1937 (the 80years again - one Kondratieff cycle).

The US has been already eaten alive and Germany is already four generations enslaved. The world will do with the US, what she did with Germany. Kill as much "USNazis" as possible and enslave the kids and grandkids etc.

The UN is urgently needed, which just kicked Germany out because of her enslavement to Israel. We need more countries to support action against genocide and enslavement.

V20: I believe her.

V23: If one understands one lie, one is open to others. I hesitated with chemtrails, but later I saw a plane crossing a border and then it started to "trail a chem". Surprise!

V26: Do I want to be with others (in a gym)? I train holds - like the Shaolin stand, no gym for me!

V27: Important subject! I believe that we learn from each other. I know, in North Dakota the governour (a lady) said no to that crap. In Florida the then famous leader de Santis and his black MD made a 180 turn. Sweden said no. Belarus said no. Most of Africa missed that boat. Unforgettable is Dr. John Magufuli, who tested fruits and motoroil, sheep and goats positive. He "died" soon after, and six other black presidents as well. (Non English vids!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYfSqMult6c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4p8DM8rKJ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_uncjr_KWg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DjpTeTxD-0

V28: It is the end of the Kondratieff cycle - 80years again - back into wars and destroyment. Do I believe in UFO? We cannot even visit the moon and as almost all is lie out there - no!

I do not accept a flight making a stop-over on US soil, but all these Aliens visit the US and only the US! Hmm...

We all prepare for what we expect in life. I left Europe, I bought pm and that is it. Many buy a house with land to live self sustained - I did not (so far). I believe the west goes down and the rest will live on (somewhat reduced). I expect invitations from countries to spend my savings there, when economics will be down. I think the question will be: "Do you want to be rich under the poor? Then stay in the west!" - "Do you want to be poor under the rich? Then go anywhere else!"

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