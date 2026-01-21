More Assorted, Short Videos About the New World Order
several different topics
Here are a few videos detailing various aspects the New World Order agenda and the corrupt, fake system that we live in. I posted a page of similar videos here earlier.
1. We live in a slave system
1:00
2. Yes, a slave system
1:25
3. A third time for emphasis.
1:11
4. Some of the major ways that we are being psychologically manipulated.
2:39
5. We are also being poisoned.
1:01
6. How language is used to cast spells on us.
7:57
7. Some of the fakery of the system we are in.
1:51
8. Is the cult of celebrity dying?
5:02
9. History is fake.
1:06
10. People don’t want to think about the COVID plandemic tyranny, but they have to.
2:52
Related: COVID-19 Vaccines: Proof of Lethality-Over One Thousand Scientific Studies
11. The war on Whites. I wonder who is waging this war?
1:22
12. The purposeful destruction of Britain by its own institutions. This is also happening in other Western countries.
2:04
13. The war on the Irish.
58 seconds
14. A girl saved from a cultural enricher.
1:27
Related: Investigative Documentary on Pakistani Child-Rape Gangs in England - “Grooming Gangs: Britain’s Shame”
15. Divide and Conquer
1:48
16. The war on testosterone.
1:21
17. Debt slavery.
1:00
18. Is this our future?
42 seconds
19. The MK-ULTRA program never ended.
58 seconds
20. John D. Rockefeller took control of the American medical system and replaced natural cures with medicines derived from petrochemicals.
2:33
21. The system is not legitimate.
1:49
22. How we are programmed to be cogs in the system.
5:29
23. The slow-motion war on Humanity.
1:41
24. The more aware you become, the harder it is to interact with people who are still living in the Matrix. This video describes intelligence specifically, but it is pretty much the same idea. Here are other people talking about waking up, seeing the Matrix and how it has affected them.
2:56
RELATED INFORMATION:
“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works
Rupture As Rapture
The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity
Jewish Expulsions
10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff
A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff
Political Ponerology
The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing
The Most Dangerous Superstition
Our Greatest Earthly Enemy
The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude
The Jones Plantation
Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State
Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism
Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic
The Power Structure of the World
“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters
mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity
Slavery Was Never Abolished
Making the World Safe for Pathocracy
What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?
The Protocols of Modern Enslavement
The Global Gang
The Facade Government
Barnum World
The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us
10 Conspiracy Fact Videos
A History of Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind
The Great Taking
The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information
We Live in a Fake System
Books About Our Corrupt System
Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System
Thanks for this collection, it takes time to put this together, i truly appreciate it. I've spent tens of thousands of hours since early 2001 studying the NWO/JWO agenda. I stopped counting in 2017 how many hours i had spent thus far studying it [by that time i had spent about 70,000 hours studying, this is what happens when you lock yourself in a room for much time over the years seeking truth no matter how much it hurts, no matter the price, no matter where it leads, no matter]. I thank the authentic austere Bible God/Jesus above all with all that i am, that with all the countless sleepless nights and days of gruelling time consuming, assiduous, careful, competent, diligent, lucubrating, relentless, rigorous deep indagation i have done thus far, that i know for certain more so than not, what in this videos would be considered innocent and/or careless misinformation and what in these videos would be considered light and/or intense/heavy dangerous mal-information from a John 3:1-21 position that our Creator calls all mankind too.
Binky
Great job. Thanks
I posted this article on www.new.911insidejob.com