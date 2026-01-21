Here are a few videos detailing various aspects the New World Order agenda and the corrupt, fake system that we live in. I posted a page of similar videos here earlier.



1. We live in a slave system



1:00

2. Yes, a slave system



1:25

3. A third time for emphasis.



1:11

4. Some of the major ways that we are being psychologically manipulated.



2:39

5. We are also being poisoned.



1:01

6. How language is used to cast spells on us.



7:57

7. Some of the fakery of the system we are in.



1:51

8. Is the cult of celebrity dying?



5:02

9. History is fake.



1:06

10. People don’t want to think about the COVID plandemic tyranny, but they have to.



2:52

Related: COVID-19 Vaccines: Proof of Lethality-Over One Thousand Scientific Studies



11. The war on Whites. I wonder who is waging this war?

1:22

12. The purposeful destruction of Britain by its own institutions. This is also happening in other Western countries.



2:04

13. The war on the Irish.



58 seconds

14. A girl saved from a cultural enricher.



1:27

Related: Investigative Documentary on Pakistani Child-Rape Gangs in England - “Grooming Gangs: Britain’s Shame”



15. Divide and Conquer



1:48

16. The war on testosterone.



1:21

17. Debt slavery.



1:00

18. Is this our future?



42 seconds

19. The MK-ULTRA program never ended.



58 seconds

20. John D. Rockefeller took control of the American medical system and replaced natural cures with medicines derived from petrochemicals.



2:33

21. The system is not legitimate.



1:49

22. How we are programmed to be cogs in the system.



5:29

23. The slow-motion war on Humanity.



1:41

24. The more aware you become, the harder it is to interact with people who are still living in the Matrix. This video describes intelligence specifically, but it is pretty much the same idea. Here are other people talking about waking up, seeing the Matrix and how it has affected them.



2:56

RELATED INFORMATION:



“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works



Rupture As Rapture



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



Jewish Expulsions



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff



Political Ponerology



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing



The Most Dangerous Superstition



Our Greatest Earthly Enemy



The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



A History of Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



The Great Taking



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



