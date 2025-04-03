Max Lowen, who survived satanic ritual abuse and now works as a therapist and interviewer, discusses various subjects with mind control expert Jason Christoff. Lowen talks with Christoff in two interviews, done about a month apart. Topics that are covered include secret societies, the corruption and fakery of our system, TV and Hollywood programming, mass poisoning and mind control, fake politicians, the “assassination attempt” on Donald Trump, the MK-ULTRA and MONARCH brainwashing programs, trauma-based mind control, pedophilia, satanism, satanic rituals, wars as sacrifice rituals, child sacrifice, the Bull Cult, etc. Several of these subjects are very disturbing and upsetting, but it is important for people to know about them in order to understand why the system we are living in has become so crazy, tyrannical and degenerate, and to motivate them to create a better system-one that is not under the control of sick, evil, murderous psychopaths.



For more information about the issues discussed in these interviews, go to the links provided at the bottom of this page.

Mind Control with Jason Christoff, Part 1

Posted January 19th 2025

Mind Control with Jason Christoff, Part 2

Posted March 31st, 2025

Max Lowen mentioned the “The Secret Covenant” in the second interview, so I thought I would share it below. The Secret Covenant is said to have shown up on the internet in 2002. Some people think that it is a fake Illuminati document, while many others believe that it is real. Some internet sites attribute it to John.D. Rockefeller, who radically “transformed” the American medical system a century ago. Wherever it came from, it seems to perfectly describe what The Powers That Be are doing to us today: poisoning us, dividing us, weakening us and killing us while pretending to be helping us and making us healthier…which looks an awful lot like satanic inversion. Of course it is easy to see The Secret Covenant as representing “The Revelation of the Method.”

THE SECRET COVENANT



An illusion it will be, so large, so vast it will escape their

perception.



Those who will see it will be thought of as insane.



We will create separate fronts to prevent them from seeing the

connection between us.



We will behave as if we are not connected to keep the illusion alive.

Our goal will be accomplished one drop at a time so as to never bring

suspicion upon ourselves. This will also prevent them from seeing

the changes as they occur.



We will always stand above the relative field of their experience

for we know the secrets of the absolute.



We will work together always and will remain bound by blood and

secrecy. Death will come to he who speaks.



We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak while

pretending to do the opposite.



We will use our knowledge of science and technology in subtle

ways so they will never see what is happening.



We will use soft metals, aging accelerators and sedatives in

food and water, also in the air.



They will be blanketed by poisons everywhere they turn.



The soft metals will cause them to lose their minds. We will

promise to find a cure from our many fronts, yet we will

feed them more poison.



The poisons will be absorbed trough their skin and mouths,

they will destroy their minds and reproductive systems.



From all this, their children will be born dead, and we will conceal

this information.



The poisons will be hidden in everything that surrounds them,

in what they drink, eat, breathe and wear.



We must be ingenious in dispensing the poisons for they

can see far.



We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images

and musical tones.



Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to

push our poisons.



They will see our products being used in film and

will grow accustomed to them and will never know

their true effect.



When they give birth we will inject poisons into the blood

of their children and convince them its for their help.



We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will

target their children with what children love most, sweet

things.



When their teeth decay we will fill them with metals

that will kill their mind and steal their future.



When their ability to learn has been affected,

we will create medicine that will make them sicker and cause other

diseases for which we will create yet more medicine.



We will render them docile and weak before us by our power.



They will grow depressed, slow and obese, and when they

come to us for help, we will give them more poison.



We will focus their attention toward money and material goods

so they many never connect with their inner self. We will distract

them with fornication, external pleasures and games so they may

never be one with the oneness of it all.



Their minds will belong to us and they will do as we say.

If they refuse we shall find ways to implement mind-altering technology

into their lives. We will use fear as our weapon.



We will establish their governments and establish opposites within.

We will own both sides.



We will always hide our objective but carry out our plan.



They will perform the labor for us and we shall prosper from their toil.



Our families will never mix with theirs. Our blood must be pure

always, for it is the way.



We will make them kill each other when it suits us.



We will keep them separated from the oneness by dogma and religion.



We will control all aspects of their lives and tell them what to think and how.



We will guide them kindly and gently letting them think they are guiding

themselves.



We will foment animosity between them through our factions.



When a light shall shine among them, we shall extinguish it by ridicule,

or death, whichever suits us best.



We will make them rip each other's hearts apart and kill their own children.



We will accomplish this by using hate as our ally, anger as our friend.



The hate will blind them totally, and never shall they see that from their

conflicts we emerge as their rulers. They will be busy killing each other.



They will bathe in their own blood and kill their neighbors for as long

as we see fit.



We will benefit greatly from this, for they will not see us, for they

cannot see us.



We will continue to prosper from their wars and their deaths.



We shall repeat this over and over until our ultimate goal is

accomplished.



We will continue to make them live in fear and anger

though images and sounds.



We will use all the tools we have to accomplish this.



The tools will be provided by their labor.



We will make them hate themselves and their neighbors.



We will always hide the divine truth from them, that we are all one.

This they must never know!



They must never know that color is an illusion, they must always

think they are not equal.



Drop by drop, drop by drop we will advance our goal.



We will take over their land, resources and wealth to exercise total

control over them.



We will deceive them into accepting laws that will steal the little

freedom they will have.



We will establish a money system that will imprison them forever,

keeping them and their children in debt.



When they shall ban together, we shall accuse them of crimes and present a

different story to the world for we shall own all the media.



We will use our media to control the flow of information and their sentiment

in our favor.



When they shall rise up against us we will crush them like insects, for

they are less than that.



They will be helpless to do anything for they will have no weapons.



We will recruit some of their own to carry out our plans, we will promise them

eternal life, but eternal life they will never have for they are not of us.



The recruits will be called "initiates" and will be indoctrinated to believe

false rites of passage to higher realms. Members of

these groups will think they are one with us never knowing the truth.

They must never learn this truth for they will turn against us.



For their work they will be rewarded with earthly things and great titles,

but never will they become immortal and join us, never will they receive

the light and travel the stars.



They will never reach the higher realms, for the killing of their own kind

will prevent passage to the realm of enlightenment. This they will never know.



The truth will be hidden in their face, so close they will not be able to focus

on it until its too late.



Oh yes, so grand the illusion of freedom will be, that they will never know they

are our slaves.



When all is in place, the reality we will have created for them will own them.

This reality will be their prison. They will live in self-delusion.



When our goal is accomplished a new era of domination will begin.



Their minds will be bound by their beliefs, the beliefs we have established

from time immemorial.



But if they ever find out they are our equal, we shall perish then. THIS THEY

MUST NEVER KNOW.



If they ever find out that together they can vanquish us, they will take action.



They must never, ever find out what we have done, for if they do, we shall

have no place to run, for it will be easy to see who we are once the veil has

fallen. Our actions will have revealed who we are and they will hunt us down

and no person shall give us shelter.



This is the secret covenant by which we shall live the rest of our present

and future lives, for this reality will transcend many generations and life

spans.



This covenant is sealed by blood, our blood. We, the ones who from

heaven to earth came.



This covenant must NEVER, EVER be known to exist. It must NEVER, EVER

be written or spoken of for if it is, the consciousness it will spawn will release

the fury of the PRIME CREATOR upon us and we shall be cast to the depths

from whence we came and remain there until the end time of infinity itself.

