Here is another great article from Jason Christoff. In this article he explains how the Powers That Shouldn’t Be condition us to behave in certain desired ways through movies and television programs. He describes how we were inundated with virus/pandemic movies in the decades prior to the COVID-19 Plandemic so that we were more willing to buy into the official COVID-19 narrative in 2020. This is an earlier post that has examples of the predictive programming that was used to prepare people’s minds for the 9/11 PSYOP. Hopefully you can see that Charlie Kirk’s supposed assassination is a PSYOP of some kind too.



Christoff makes the very important point that understanding how we are being manipulated and controlled could mean the difference between living and dying. It should be very obvious at this point that the deranged people who are unfortunately running the world do not have our best interests at heart.



Here are previous articles and videos from Jason Christoff.

Sep 28, 2025

There’s a part of your mind called the subconscious. It’s your friend and protector. Your subconscious loves you and guards you always. The subconscious does things like digest your food, beat your heart and blink your eyes for you. (just to name a few of its many functions) If you didn’t have these functions operated by your subconscious, you would quickly perish. Most people are already aware that somethings in their bodies are taken care of automatically, without their direct involvement.

Your subconscious protects you in one other very important way as well. The subconscious records EVERY SINGLE THING you’ve ever heard or seen in YOUR ENTIRE LIFE. That’s pretty impressive. Your subconscious is the ultimate AI data center. Every movie, every song, every conversation, every commercial and every memory........is downloaded and analyzed for its content. None of that data is ever dumped either.

What the subconscious is looking for (throughout this massive archive of recorded content) is any repetitive themes, images, ideas, brands etc. Anything that’s repetitive is of extreme interest to the subconscious, because the most repetitive themes, behaviors and ideas......are direct indications of what’s most accepted by the people in your immediate environment.

There’s safety in the bigger group and your subconscious knows that. Again, your subconscious is a natural protector. If your subconscious can identify what everyone else is saying, thinking and doing.......and then force you to adopt all that as your own, there’s a greater chance the bigger group will accept you as one of their own. It’s not a guarantee, but this way of “fitting in“ works more times than not. It’s all about tipping the odds in your favor.

Your subconscious not only gathers the “majority view“ on every subject, it forces you to adopt those preferences as your own.......so that you can find greater degrees of safety inside the bigger herd or wolf pack. Do what everyone else is doing and say what everyone else is saying....and you’ll be safer. Those are the basics of how this subconscious protection system works.

Group pressure rules over the human psyche and human behavior. The most repetitive content in your environment represents the safer card to play, in regards to becoming a well accepted people pleaser in your immediate tribe. This is why we all feel invisible “pressure“ to accept things or push them away, depending on what cues our subconscious is picking up from our environment. This is why we feel so much pressure to drink alcohol, when most everyone else is drinking alcohol, at a corporate Christmas party. We don’t want to be the odd man out or at least our nervous system doesn’t want us to be in the minority......because being in the minority means you’re less safe.

The people who rule us know all this, plus a whole lot more. They know that repetitive cuing in your movies, TV shows and pop songs can program your subconscious mind to mimic or adopt certain behaviors, ideas or beliefs into your own life.......in ways that are invisible to you. Our subconscious is always pressuring us to follow along with the majority, as we believe that our daily decisions are made organically by us. In short, our environment controls our ideas and behaviors, we do not.

Movies are very important mind control tools, which are designed to invisibly control the masses in regards to what they think, what they believe and how they behave. Here’s a prime example from the movie Contagion below.

It’s important to remember that this movie came out in 2011..........9 full years before COVID in 2020. Let’s take a quick look and then I’ll tell you what mind control is occurring. Just click the picture below to watch this short 2-minute clip:

As you can see in this clip from 2011 (9 years before COVID) there was a zoonotic virus out of China, and it was spreading across the world. The CDC was involved and so was the news, with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, from CNN. There was masking, social distancing, airport closures, gym closures, a rapid spread ratio of the virus in question, mass fear, hand washing, staying home from work when sick, viral mutations, public protests, hope for a new vaccine that would save the world, massive deaths (enough deaths to run out of body bags), the burying of bodies in mass graves in public areas (indicating that rapid burials were required), a miracle drug to stop the virus (before a vaccine was developed) and that miracle drug in Contagion was rubaverin. Of course, in 2020, we were told that our miracle drug was remdesivir. This is public mind control at its very best, and its very worst......simultaneously.

That was only a 2-minute clip from the movie Contagion. The movie Contagion belongs in a long line of movies, all coming from the exact same genre. This relatively new genre was basically its own category that involves.....viral infections, zombie or mass sickness outbreaks plus a vaccine that finally saves the day. If you click here, you can see that hundreds of movies (in this exact genre) were released in the decades leading up to 2020. We even had “asymptomatic carriers or spread“ mentioned in the movie Contagion, a full 9 years before this completely unscientific concept was normalized from 2021 forward. Contagion was played heavily on Netflix early in 2020 and for many months into late 2020 and 2021.This wasn’t entertainment, this was about inserting key beliefs and behaviors into the public.

Your TV isn’t there to entertain you unfortunately. All mind control experts know this. The TV is proven to place you into hypnosis (alpha brainwave state or trance), for easier programming of your subconscious. Click here to see a short clip about the hypnotic power of the TV, to program your mind.....regarding many end goals that our social engineers have in store for us.

Why did people comply so easily with the tyrannical measures in 2020-2024? It’s because they were programmed for 2-3 decades prior, to do exactly as they were told, when the COVID exercise went live. Again, mind control experts know that repetition wins the day, not truth, inside the nervous system of each human. If humans are told over and over again that a very particular narrative exists, they will believe that repetition......simply because that’s the way their neuro-complex is designed. Repetition wins the day, not truth.

If a person doesn't understand the basics of such psychological manipulation, brainwashing and mind control.....they're going to live a very different life, compared to someone who does. "My people are destroyed from a lack of knowledge". This is a famous quote from the bible. Nothing really could be truer in this day and age, as millions have now died and tens of millions are permanently injured, over the last 5 years alone. At this point, this information can easily mean the difference between life and death…

