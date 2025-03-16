Note: In response to comments and after re-reading Gage’s post, I have updated this page for clarity and accuracy.

Lucas Gage is a big noticer of and outspoken critic of jewish power. As he explains in his Twitter post below, he advocates for peaceful separation from the jews to end the jewish problem. However, he admits that jews as a group have a huge problem living separately from non-jews* and will fight viciously to prevent it from happening. So is separation even possible? Gage seems to be saying, “In the best of all possible worlds, this is what would happen, but realistically I don’t think that it can happen.”



Supremacist jews have used their control over the system that we live in to make us dependent on them. Unfortunately their end goal is our enslavement and death. So what do we do? Waking people up to this threat is a first step and after enough Gentiles understand this problem, I think that they would separate themselves from the jews, one way or the other. I believe that if the majority of Gentiles clearly understood that increasing jewish power and control was leading to their and their children’s genocide and enslavement, they would make the jews an offer of separation that they absolutely couldn’t refuse.



*Some people might point to Israel as an example of jews living apart from Gentiles, but Israel could not and would not exist without Western and especially American support. The country of Israel is a parasite.

https://x.com/LucasGageXL/status/1900949559930450285



Lucas Gage Speaks

Anyone telling you that the jews can be converted to (insert religion) to change their behavior and become decent citizens, has no understanding of the jewish problem.



The jewish problem is genetic; it is a result of thousands of years of inbreeding and being nomadic without a homeland — being internationalist middlemen is literally in their DNA. This is why they always play both sides, because a middleman is, by definition, one that does this.



Centuries ago, they were not this powerful and played both sides just to survive, but now with complete control of our financial and media institutions, they play both sides to shape the world in their image.



Our ancestors tried everything for 3000 years: they tried to convert them to Christianity or Islam, and all they did was convert and subvert; they tried to expel them, but then they found their way back in due to Shabbos goy traitors who let them back in; they even tried to exterminate them, which didn't work either, since they'd return with a vengeance and plot again from within.



There are only two ways to solve the jewish problem in a non-violent fashion, which I'm a proponent of:



1.) Assimilation: mixing until jewish genetics are so diluted, they are rendered harmless. But this can only be done with jews who are already mixed, and it would take several generations. Moreover, they would have to first admit there's something wrong with them and agree to go along with this.



We already know this is impossible, due to their refusal or inability to take responsibility for anything. In addition, jewish tribalism is so powerful, every half-jew always identifies with their jewish side, and almost every quarter-jew does as well. So, this one will only work with jews who are truly "self-hating" and wish to abandon the tribe, and there are little to none of these types.



2.) Complete segregation: giving jews their own living spaces, so they can live alone in peace. Sounds nice, and you'd think that they would all want this to escape the "anti-Semitism" that they are forced to live around, but because of their nomadic nature, they have literally become parasites that cannot live on their own; in fact, they must live among Gentiles they can exploit, precisely because they are not nation-builders.



Even Zionists concluded it was a good idea to create a homeland to “escape anti-Semitism,” admitting their people are incompatible with ours, but even they failed to create a functional state without mass-murdering everyone around them, since they chose one where Gentiles already lived, when they could have chosen from several options which there were none. Moreover, half of world jewry has no interest or reason to move to Israel, precisely because they are benefiting from living among and parasitizing off the Gentiles.



Why None of These Would Work



It should be obvious: why would the jews agree to any deal that would make them less powerful, especially when their unethical behavior gave them such power?



Furthermore, the "good jews" who may be out there, are so low in number, assimilating them would not solve much or reduce the power of World jewry.



Supremacy is literally part of the culture. Let's not forget that they are commanded by their satanic god to rule over the Gentiles via money lending, as stated in Deuteronomy 15:6, and they also believe the whole world is theirs — that we are animals made in human form to serve them.



Conclusion



In summary, anyone who tells you the jewish problem can be solved with prayers, conversion, or some other nonphysical solution is a.) foolishly or deceptively promoting the idea that nurture is more powerful the nature, and b.) intentionally or unintentionally giving jews an out which they will exploit as they have for millennia. In other words, these types are unfit to speak on the jewish problem.



How do I know I'm right? Well, don't take my word for it: the jewish response to peaceful separation led to WWII, which goes to show they will literally launch world wars to prevent anyone from separating them from their hosts.



9:37 AM · Mar 15, 2025 32.8K Views

Lucas Gage also explains this issue in this video:

Separating ourselves from the jews may seem impossible since we are living in a wired, interconnected, jew-dominated world, but we either find some way to do this, or it looks like we will be killed or completely enslaved by them at some point. If that seems overly dramatic, think about this: The jewish takeover of Russia and their ensuing genocide of the Russians, and their current ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians shows that when supremacist jews have enough wealth, power and control to do so, they will shoot, starve, torture and slaughter millions to acquire more wealth, power and control. They are voracious, they have no stopping point, they have no compassion or sympathy for the Goyim, and the “good” jews are completely ineffectual in restraining them. So what choice do we have but to find a way to live apart from all of them, using whatever means necessary?



