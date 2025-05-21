U.S. Marine War Veteran Lucas Gage gives some off-the-cuff commentary about the jewish problem in this Twitter video. Cage believes that jews have now achieved peak power but that, as a consequence, lots of people are noticing their power and how they are destroying everything. The noticing is the silver lining. One of the interesting points that Gage makes and something which I have seen is that jews appear incapable of understanding why they are not liked, even after people try in every way possible to explain it to them, even after they describe in explicit detail to jews the jewish behaviors that people find so objectionable. And this obliviousness/psychopathy is yet another thing which creates anti-jewism.

Related:

RELATED INFORMATION:



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists' War on Humanity Meme Page 4



The jewish Supremacists' War on Humanity Meme Page 5



The jewish Supremacists' War on the World Meme Page 6



The jewish Supremacists' War on Humanity Meme Page 7



The jewish Supremacists' War on Humanity Meme Page 8



Palestinian child in hospital



The October 7, 2023 "Hamas" Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack



The State of Israel as "Cartoonishly Evil"?



Why are Israelis and Zionists so psychotic?



Globalists Versus Humanity posts about Israel



Sons of the Covenant: The Untold History of B’nai B’rith, the ADL, & the Assault on Dissent (Part II)



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



What's the Deal with Jews and Torture?



The Real History of WWII?



The Jewish Hand in the World Wars



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



jews Created Communism



You should absolutely fear the Jews



The jewish Supremacists' War on the White Population



Is this a jewish Supremacist War on the World?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



jewish Supremacists Speak



jewish Supremacist Quotes



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



Ending Antisemitism



One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



The Holocaust



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



Jeff Berwick's commentary about jews



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of "The Jewish Mafia"



The Red Terror, the Holodomor, and the "Globalists"



Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11



A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack



END