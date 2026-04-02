"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Inter-Dimensional Dissentery's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
4d

Bravo! The truth is slowly leaking out. I’m trying to wake up Ukrainians to the reality of their country. And how they shouldn’t hate and fear Russia because it wasn’t “Russians” who wronged them historically but radical communist Jews. And now they have a Jewish dictator president. History rhymes better than Dr Seuss

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Sunny Ann's avatar
Sunny Ann
4d

"The Ministry if Ungentlemanly Warfare" produced by Guy Ritchie and Jerry Bruckheimer. Just watched it last night - just in time to read this brilliant essay. The movie was disgusting and apparently released (April 21,2024) to shore up more support for the Telmudic Terrorists genocide in Gaza. Henry Cavill's character has a "thing" for leather jackets and savagely killing German soldiers. The "jewess" is beyond clever and loves smearing her sexuality and jewish roots in everyone's faces. More than just another daft movie made in the past 6 years - this movie glamorizes the true story of the Bolsheviks (and their psycho behaviors) while making baseless quips at German culture and painting the Germans as "crazy". The worst part is that it is definitely "predictive programming" aimed at "the west" perhaps more specifically America. The "revelation of method" is in full force, and the media is still 100% run by uncreative, psychopaths who think they have another 100 years to rape, pillage, and plunder whoever and wherever they want. Not with those screenplays😏

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