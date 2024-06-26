This entrepreneur and public speaker gives what I think is a good explanation of the ongoing war on the world and the nature of the people who are attacking us. She believes that an increasing number of folks are waking up to this war. She of course tells people not to comply with the dictates of the sociopaths who are waging this war against us, and counsels the audience to focus on their health, to improve their lives, and to work locally to help win this war rather than wait for an external savior. I would add that waking people up is also part of the strategy to fight back. No sane person wants to live in the world that the globalists are trying to create, and they certainly don’t want their children to live in it. People will go to extreme lengths to fight the globalists’ agenda—once they understand it.

Laura Aboli talks about the globalist’s war on humanity (4:03 minutes):

The Great Taking (free online book)



Jason Christoff’s description of the cabal that runs the world is similar to Laura Aboli’s commentary about The Powers That Be.

