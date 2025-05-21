Below is a copy of a recent article put out by Life Coach and Mind Control Expert Jason Christoff. Christoff explains that Trump is controlled by a group sitting above the governments and, unfortunately, is not working in the best interest of Americans.

Jason Christoff



May 16, 2025



Before I start this mammoth undertaking, I want to clarify my political affiliation beforehand. I believe in you never having any of your money stolen by any other person or institution, regardless of any other factor. I believe that if you want to contribute to something financially or with your physical effort, it's your right to decide that for yourself. I believe you and your family would be better off with all your money and with all your health as well, as all our governments today make the public's full spectrum weakness their full-time occupation. Please remember that an abused person often feels comfortable being abused, because they don't know any other storyline or narrative. Ladies and gentlemen, your government (regardless of where you live) has turned you into a trauma based abuse victim, who only knows abuse at their hands.

If you believe in the illusion of choosing between two political parties, when the entire process is a long-term relay race against "we the people".......I completely understand and don't hold any ill will against you. I've given presentations on mind control, basic human psychology, brainwashing and group behavior dynamics at The EU Parliament, The US Senate, The Romanian Palace of The Parliament, during a tour to The Japanese Parliament and at CPAC Washington DC. (inside a breakout room). I've also been interviewed near 500 times on how mind control works and on various other related subjects. Anyone's belief in "voting for one party or the other" is anchored in that person's personal identity and isn't based on any real-world observable results or evidence.....that any particular party represents the will of the people more than any of the other options. Most people keep voting for their abusers because they don't have any true freedom as a reference point. The red or blue political abuser, who poisons you and steals your money, is still an abuser.

I, for one, would love for the energy around Donald Trump to be true. We all need a hero at different times throughout history, to knock back the deep state and take the bull cult by the horns....but unfortunately, my expertise is in brainwashing and mind control. I think we could all use some help with the massive problems we face today but we need to be honest with ourselves as well, as to who is going to take back our world. Only "we the people" as strong individuals, can make the real-life changes in our own lives....that will finally bring morality, ethics, family, love and peace back to our respective countries.

The current person sitting in the seat of US Presidential power is simply the most current relay race participant against "we the people" unfortunately. I believe Donald Trump would love to save America, but he's not permitted, because there's something above the office of the President that is guiding his actions. Of course, facts like this are harder to see and reconcile (and again I understand that) because there's a good portion of "personal identity mind control" in play, regarding the current President. This isn't a case of, "well do you think Kamala would be better". It's a case of "no one in the world will be free when their elected representatives poison the public and steal their money for personal gain."

Voting for anyone to poison you and steal your money doesn't mean you're free, it means you're a trauma victim who needs to finally face your abuser. In psychology, we call this "Stockholm Syndrome". Stockholm Syndrome got its name because the staff of a bank being robbed (and held captive by the bank robbers) started to fall in love and swoon over their abusers, because it was the only self-defensive card they had to play psychologically.....or so they convinced themselves to believe. Stockholm Syndrome is also closely related to a) trauma bonding b) learned helplessness and c) battered person syndrome.

When you pick a side (because you think that's all you can do and that's it's either getting behind the blue or red abuser) you can easily dig in emotionally to your choice, in the same way that you pick a sports team...and then hang on through the good times and the bad. Emotions are like super glue in mind control, binding ideas to someone's identity in an unbreakable way, no matter how much contradictory evidence is presented.

I'm going to list lots of the contradictory evidence below, in an attempt to have people place their emotions aside, in order that they could possibly get back to work personally, in order to take back the most coveted prize on the New World Order chessboard.....The United States.

If you're ready to look past the fabricated choices and the handcrafted illusion PLUS you're willing to consider that your life would indeed be better off with all your money and all your freedoms........you're absolutely ready to read the rest of this article and explore the related links, which provide evidence of facts that challenge the identity based political narrative.

This story starts well before Donald Trump started his second term in office. Because of that we will start with one important citation, which occurred during Trump's first term in office. That would be point #2 below. None of these occurrences would paint any person as being underhanded or manipulative on their own, but when we look at these citations in their totality, the evidence can provide anyone with a clearer picture of the general nefarious themes and patterns of public manipulation in play right now....organized by the permanent darkness standing above the President. (regardless of who that is at the time)

Again, I don't want anyone ruling you, manipulating you, poisoning you or stealing your money. If you are so traumatized that you feel like you need someone to poison you, poison your children, abuse you and steal your money (and you can't envision being completely free) I also understand that as well, and have compassion for your position. Let's review Trump's first 120 days in office, in order to understand that something darker and well above the position of President is still pulling the strings in the United States.

1. Trump didn't place his hand on the bible when taking his second oath of office, on Jan 20th 2025. This is nothing to write home about, but it's still something to make note of. I can guarantee you that everything else listed below is indeed noteworthy.

2. In 2019, under the first Trump administration, a law was passed that permitted the government to lie to the public, about everything financial that was occurring inside the government, up to and including where taxation money (your stolen money) was going and what it was being used (stolen) for. This was called FASAB Statement 56. This law was prompted by discoveries that US government officials (including past Presidents) were in fact compliant in the theft of trillions of dollars from the American people. Instead of addressing this very serious criminal matter, the first Trump administration in 2019 decided to block any public inquiries into said theft and this extremely dangerous criminal conduct. With every dollar stolen from the American taxpayer, the chances of the US dollar becoming worthless increases. Why isn't DOGE talking about this, as money being stolen to the tune of $21 trillion would be a good place to start for anyone wanting to streamline the government financially. Yes or no?

3. In only the second day in office, Trump stood next to Larry Elison of Oracle and declared that he was going to budget $500 billion (half a trillion dollars) toward AI infrastructure and that the AI itself was going to have the capability to produce new mRNA cancer vaccines for Americans. The mRNA COVID vaccine, released by the first Trump administration upon the US population, caused a massive increase in cancer, heart attacks, strokes, still births, infertility and sudden deaths. Obviously further applications of any mRNA technology would be a continuation of the COVID democide campaign, as conservative estimates tally that just over 600,000 Americans have been killed by the COVID mRNA vaccinations. According to financial analyst Edward Dowd, there are also tens of millions of Americans so injured by the COVID jab, that they can no longer contribute in a positive way to the societal structure. Larry Elison also was quoted as saying that people and police will be on their best behavior because the new AI will record everything. Turning the US into an AI police state, similar to China, is a documented goal listed in Klaus Schwab's book "The Great Reset". There's lots of evidence here to unpack, which is going to be hard for anyone under an identity politics mind control spell. Why is the President of the United States funding anything that aligns with the tracking and data mining of everything that US citizens say and do? How many violations of The US Constitution and The Bill of Rights does this violate in spirit alone?

4. Trump has set a record for "executive orders", which is the perfect way to bypass the normal checks and balances inside any functional democracy or democratic republic. The media plays a major role in most mind control operations, as not one mainstream media channel is reminding the public of the regular process that all proposed laws are supposed to be exposed in the United States....involving The Congress, the Senate, the House of Representatives, debate, bill proposal, bill revision, voting etc etc. This conditions the public to believe that laws in the US have reverted back to the whims of Kings and Queens, decided upon by a sole monarch at any moment, which isn't anything intended by the spirit of The US Constitution or The Bill of Rights. The US Supreme Court has ruled that executive orders must be supported by The US Constitution. Many of Trump's executive orders are in direct violation to The US Constitution, as will be discussed in couple points below.

5. Going back to Trump's Operation Warp Speed in 2020, said declaration triggered the infamous PREP ACT, which infringes or removes altogether 5 key American citizen's freedoms (supposedly protected under the US Constitution) instantly.

In moving forward with that, treason by definition was executed upon all US citizens by the commander and chief, not to mention the initial criminal collusion of seated government representatives who passed The PREP ACT in 2005. When The PREP ACT was passed illegally and through criminal collusion in 2005, some standing government representatives even gave speeches highlighting that The PREP ACT was in complete criminal contradiction to the US Constitution...yet they voted for it and passed it anyway, a couple of days before Christmas of course. You can get a complete and beautifully accurate breakdown of the illegal and criminal PREP ACT, which the Trump administration (and then the Biden administration) weaponized against the American people by clicking here. Again, it's a two-party (red and blue) relay race against the American people, for the benefit of the enemies of The United States. It's treason plain and simple (and both political parties are directly involved), which is hard to process for anyone caught up in identity politics. To be honest, there's a darker force above the office of the President forcing all these moves. The illusion must end, and we the people must hunt this dark force down and bring it to justice, even if it's the devil himself.

6. As for the historical enemies of the United States, who are guiding the faux two-party system in their favor, we may find some hints as to who that is regarding the "non-release" of the Epstein files. The Trump administration promised to release The Epstein files with yet another executive order being signed to that effect, by the President. The Trump administration held a release day event, where some social media influencers were invited to parade the Epstein file binders in front of the press. The theme of the day was "the most transparent administration in US history", which helped TV watchers at home feel very good about what was happening, yet the actual "release" (the binder contents) simply delivered less Epstein files than what was already available free on the internet for many years. A promise of additional Epstein files by the current Trump administration has never materialized. The Trump administration is openly blocking FOIA (Freedom of Information Act requests), which is illegal, regarding the release of remaining Epstein file material. With Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell being well established MOSSAD assets (under the control of the Israeli secret service), it could be concluded that this may be why the report is not being released.

7. Donald Trump evoked "emergency measures" to give Israel its first massive $4 billion-dollar handout, only 5 weeks into Trump's second term. You'll see that this "we have an emergency" based approach of late, to unconstitutionally bypass the standard checks and balances in the United States government...is getting beyond frequent. Declaring an emergency bypasses all the legal checks and balances woven into the United States political/legal system. These checks and balances exist so that no single person can tyrannically take control of the US government power apparatus. Unfortunately, somewhere along the way this "emergency power" hijack power structure was implemented and it's currently being used to subvert the US Constitution and The Bill of Rights. The PREP ACT, which Trump's first administration triggered with a fabricated declaration of a pandemic in Feb 2020, violates at least 5 Amendments in The US Constitution. Without those 5 protected rights under The US Constitution, the US government can legally enact democide upon its own people, which it did from 2020 onward with the fabricated COVID declaration. This fake "emergency" declaration by the first Trump administration has been extended until the end of 2029, which means all Americans are now no longer protected from government democide operations for the next 4 years. Please remember that the fake COVID vaccines have already killed at least 600,000 Americans and injured tens of millions. Again, it's treason by definition. No one should be cheering on any of this, regardless of what cult of personality is manning the steering wheel. Are we really thinking logically about any of this or are we trauma bonding with an abuser that's been so normalized in our lives, that we've lost all points of reference regarding not being abused?

8. Trump (the President of the most powerful nation on earth) pushed in the chair for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, during a visit to The White House. To me, on its own, this amounts to very little. Now during the same trip (that was early in February 2025) Netanyahu gifts Donald Trump a gold pager. It's important to see some of the patterns in this list of points. The pager provided to President Trump by Netanyahu was in reference to the pagers MOSSAD used to kill and injure hundreds of "terrorists" in Lebanon in Sept of 2024. If someone, who killed people with pagers only months earlier, gave me a golden pager.....I would clearly understand the message. Basically, from where I sit, that's a death threat to the seated President of the United States and what's often referred to as a "humiliation ritual" inside the inner circles of certain secret societies. Just so that people understand, it's illegal to serve another leader or country, if you're the President of the United States. It's a crime punishable by death. Who's feasting on the dying bones of the US Empire? It's important we take that question very seriously.

9. After Trump's operation WARP SPEED triggered THE PREP ACT in early 2020, which resulted in the fake COVID vaccines killing at least 600,000 Americans and injuring tens of millions more, Trump praises Albert Bourla recently (the President of Pfizer) very early in Trump's second term in office. This praising of a war criminal, whose fake COVID vaccine product killed hundreds of thousands of Americans who volunteered for the fake COVID vaccine (via government approved propaganda, deception and psychological manipulation), came with great boos from the crowd watching. Why would any standing President honor the CEO of a corporation that just had a hand in an open democide campaign against the American people, which that President is charged to care for and protect? Are we really to believe that Trump is unaware that Pfizer acted criminally and fatally toward the American people, and toward the rest of world as well? This is an open act of trauma toward all US citizens and more so toward Trump's supporters as well.

10. Trump, in his second term as President, signed an executive order (which again bypasses all checks and balances of power within the US governmental power structure) to release the JFK/RFK assassination files, along with The Epstein files and files related to the assassination of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many authors and researchers conclude that it was Israel's Prime Minister Ben Gurion who had a hand in the assassination of JFK. The CIA's top officer at the time James Jesus Angleton appears (by many accounts) to be also an asset of the Israeli secret service (MOSSAD) and the Israeli government. The JFK file release was 85,000 pages of many things, with scholars saying that said release doesn't shed any more light as to the ultimate powers behind the assassinations. The release was unorganized in its presentation and actually didn't provide any additional insight as to who assassinated JFK. Who had the power to demand JFK's personal security detail stop trailing his car in Dallas, in order to provide the space needed to assassinate the president? The same dark force above President is what I suspect? Do we really need 85,000 pages to find out who made that call?

11. Within 2 days of Trump's second term of office, The US Constitution goes missing from The White House website. The media is assured those documents will be coming back to the website but until the day of this article, still nothing. Why is the US constitution now missing from the official White House website? Why are any Americans tolerating this ongoing abuse? Why does any abuse victim tolerate any ongoing abuse and also make excuses for their abuser? Well, it's proven that abuse victims do this because it's a natural defensive position in the psyche. All abusers also knew this as well. To keep abuse victims firmly under control, the abuse has to be consistent and perpetually upleveled in frequency and/or intensity.

12. After RFK Jr was appointed HHS Health Secretary under the second Trump administration (Health and Human Services Health Secretary) RFK Jr declares that antisemitism is a health concern and compares it to a virus spreading throughout America. Kennedy was quoted, "Anti-Semitism – like racism – is a spiritual and moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history’s most deadly plagues." What people should keep in mind is that THE PREP ACT can remove American human rights guaranteed under the Constitution, based solely on the say-so of The HHS Secretary, for any reason, without any proof, without any tabled science and without any debate. American's First Amendment right to free speech is being eroded step by step in the name of antisemitism, which conditions the public to believe that restricting free speech is logical, if authority deems it as such. If human rights and constitutional freedoms are "conditional" it means you don't have any rights or constitutionally protected freedom. Imagine someone abusing their wife (and many others in the neighborhood) and then that person forces the local government to pass a law stating that no one is ever permitted to talk about the abuse or the abuser... or they go to jail or are fined? What? Why is an American's right to free speech being subverted at all, for any reason? If you don't have the right to speak, all other rights will be crushed in short order. What's going on here and more importantly......what future abuses are coming down the pipe, which the abuser has already planned for everyone?

13. Trump's administration has given fast track approval to a new mRNA avian flu vaccine for bird flu. The bird flu infection is tested primarily through the RT-PCR process, an amplification method that has never qualified as a sole diagnostic tool of infection in humans or animals. The RT-PCR process (not a test but sold as a test) can be upregulated or down regulated (for either positive or negative infection results) based on the intention of the machine's operator. Fast tracking equates to "limited or no long term safety testing", using the same mRNA technology that has already killed near 600,000 Americans over the last 4 years, via the COVID emergency process.......which again removed every American's basic human rights and liberties by law, via the illegal PREP ACT. It's important to note that the only animals that seem "infected" are the types of animals we eat to survive.......chickens, cows, fish etc......and not Blue Jays, Cardinals or frogs etc. Does the current President and his administration not understand that poisoning the food supply with a known toxin, which has already killed and injured millions of Americans, would put the strength of the country at severe risk?

14. As Trump entered office, his "team and family" launched a Trump crypto currency meme coin. Meme coins hold no value other than the emotional value placed upon them by their holders. Trump's meme coin profited $9 billion for investors, who had the foresight to sell at or near the top. Over $100 million in trading fees were also scooped up for Trump's appointed trading partners of the coin. Should a sitting President profit from his popularity in this way? How much did team Trump personally take from the public, based on emotion alone, with no product of value given back in return....other than a good feeling that someone was going to set things straight? Is the Trump administration really setting things straight?

15. A promise was tabled by team Trump that DOGE was going to finally audit Fort Knox. The stability of any economy depends on its gold assets (and a couple other factors), which back the strength of its currency. Although the United States was removed from the Gold Standard by Richard Nixon, a country's gold reserves are still extremely value to the stability of its economy. Guess what happened? Nothing happened other than good emotions being generated in the minds and the hearts of the TV watching public. With $21 trillion in cash discovered already stolen from the US corporation, and with the first Trump administration making sure to hide that fact from the public via the passing FASAB 56, are we really to expect that the gold reserves are even still at Fort Knox? At this point, we still don't know but there's some patterns emerging here that many people are actively ignoring, regarding theft of public assets by criminals in power.

That took lots of time, so the other points will come later on in the upcoming weeks. I believe there will be 30 or so logical and rational points when this is complete. Again, I believe you should have all your money, all your rights and not be poisoned by anyone or any institution. I have no affiliation to any political party, simply because they all believe you need to be weakened to make you easier to rule, govern, steal from, manipulate, lie to and control. Stealing your money makes you weaker financially and takes plenty of freedom-based options off the table for you and your family. Perpetually poisoning you makes you weaker physically and takes plenty of freedom-based options off the table for you and your family. If you would like to understand fully how this red-blue illusion works for making sure you keep running east looking for a sunset, I suggest you invest $10 in watching the best film on this matter called The Jones Plantation. It's a seriously entertaining Hollywood production and it will be the best $10 you'll ever spend in your life, hands down, end of story. The abuser doesn't like you; they never do, they just want to control you to make their lives easier…

