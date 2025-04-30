I have posted a lot of videos and articles from mind control expert Jason Christoff because I feel that he is right in what he is saying about the nature of the world and I think that his message is important to share. Christoff believes that the world is run by an ancient group of people who use mind control and poisoning to essentially farm the human population for power and wealth. Of course to many people this idea sounds crazy, but Christoff has provided a lot of evidence for this claim in his articles and podcasts and with several documentaries. For many other people this idea really isn’t much of a stretch now, especially after the COVID-19 scamdemic genocide jab mandates.



In this interview, Christoff describes how Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and election represents a “boomerang” mind control operation, where citizens were emotionally manipulated to trust the government again after many of them were waking up to it’s true nature during the COVID-19 plandemic tyranny and were turning against the system. The sad fact is that far too many people still don’t understand that politics is a puppet show.



One of the points that Christoff makes repeatedly in his interviews and articles is that The Powers That Be do everything that they can to weaken us physically, mentally and financially, so it is important for us to make ourselves as strong as we can in all of these areas. He recommends that we all take steps to become less dependent on the system. We may not be able to change the entire world on our own, but we can change ourselves, and inspire others to do the same. And if enough people do this, it will change the world.



In other interviews, Christoff has recommended that people become reporters and alert others to what is going on, to wake them up. As hard as it may be to break through the system’s programming and get others to see the Matrix, it is critical that as many people as possible understand how we are being controlled and attacked and who is doing it. The power that these parasites’ have over the world is largely due to the population’s ignorance about them and how they manipulate and control us. If the world’s population was woken up to the reality of this slave system, the system would collapse. People are waking up which is why the Controllers are working so hard to build a digital concentration camp around us to make resistance to their control all but impossible.

RELATED INFORMATION:



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



Other Jason Cristoff articles and videos from the “Globalists” Versus Humanity substack



Jason Christoff Soundcloud Podcasts



Jason Christoff’s Website



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Apocalypse Now: Remedy



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?



Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic



VAERS COVID-19 Vaccine Mortality Reports



COVID-19 Videos



Trump posts from the “Globalists” Versus Humanity substack



Are We Living on a People Farm?



The Power Structure of the World



"The Matrix" Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?

Jeff Berwick Interview: Government Extortion, Theft, And Violence... And The Mind Controlled Slaves Who Beg For It



Jeff Berwick's commentary about jews



Jeff Berwick's Commentary about Trump's Administration Picks



Jeff Berwick’s free book Controlled Demolition of the American Empire



END