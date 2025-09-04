israel Wants to Unite Itself by Breaking the World - Prof Jiang Xueqin
How can these jews be so evil?
Middle East Monitor: Israel minister calls for ‘ways more painful than death’ for Palestinians
I think that a lot of people are having a really hard time understanding how and why the israelis are so openly, satanically evil. During the last two years these jews have slaughtered hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in front of the whole world. They are bombing apartments, schools, hospitals and refugee camps and are specifically targeting children, journalists and humanitarian aid workers for death. They are luring desperate people to food distribution points and killing them. They are leveling entire cities. They are raping and torturing prisoners to death, starving the Palestinian population and burning children alive. The israelis are making themselves the most hated people on earth and they have to be doing it on purpose. They have to be. It seems like they are subjecting the entire world to a horrifically sadistic, gruesome satanic sacrifice ritual.
Professor Jiang Xuequin gives his explanation of what the israelis/jews are trying to achieve with their heinous televised ritual sacrifice/mass murder of the Palestinians. Decide for yourself if what he says makes sense.
Here is a description of the professor’s argument from MK Sensei:
How Evil Triumphs
In a controversial lecture, Chinese professor Jiang Xueqin offered an interpretation of the crimes committed by the occupation, particularly the targeting of children.
Xueqin argues that what is happening cannot be described merely as “genocide,” but is closer to a ritual sacrifice known throughout history, such as:
The Aztecs, who practiced public killing of captives before wars.
The Phoenicians (Carthaginians), who were associated with offering children as sacrifices.
The Romans, who strangled their enemies in temples after parading them through the streets.
According to him, the targeting of children in Gaza is not accidental, since those under the age of eighteen make up about 47% of the population, making them the largest share of the victims.
The most striking aspect, in Xueqin’s view, is that Israel insists on committing its crimes openly before the entire world, even though it could have used more discreet methods if its goal were simply to eliminate Palestinians without drawing global attention.
He explains this by pointing to an extremist current within the Israeli government that believes the end of the world will occur when Israel confronts the entire world, after which their “God” will intervene to grant them victory. In other words, the strategic objective is to accelerate a cosmic clash through the commission of the greatest taboo in human consciousness: the killing of children.
He adds that these crimes not only provoke the world, but also serve to unify Israeli society internally. He likens this to an ancient Chinese military strategy known as “fighting with the river at your back,” where the army is forced to fight to the end because retreat is impossible. For Israel, the “river” today is that greatest taboo: killing children—leaving it with no room to back down, only one path forward toward confrontation.
According to Xueqin’s perspective, what is happening in Gaza is not merely an assault, but a carefully staged bloody theater designed to achieve dangerous theological and political goals: uniting Israelis from within, provoking the world from without, and pushing everyone toward an all-out confrontation.
I would not be even a little exaggerating if a super-majority of good decent people across the word, sharing a common minimum moral calculus (now widely identifiable by the moniker "anti-semites") think EXACTLY THE SAME ====> "I think that a lot of people are having a really hard time understanding how and why the israelis are so openly, satanically evil. During the last two years these jews have slaughtered hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in front of the whole world. They are bombing apartments, schools, hospitals and refugee camps and are specifically targeting children, journalists and humanitarian aid workers for death. They are luring desperate people to food distribution points and killing them. They are leveling entire cities. They are raping and torturing prisoners to death, starving the Palestinian population and burning children alive. The israelis are making themselves the most hated people on earth and they have to be doing it on purpose. They have to be. It seems like they are subjecting the entire world to a horrifically sadistic, gruesome satanic sacrifice ritual."
That said, and most of us will confess it's kind of a head-scratcher, as to why they have behaved this way. What the fuck is wrong with them, and all that. So, appreciate the effort that the Professors have made to provide a satisfying explanation to bridge that mind-melt and get to the root cause. It's like trying to understand deeply around the question of why Jeffrey Dahmer preferred his diet of humans. Sure he ate them, but WHY?
The videos should be watched, but still, an explanation is embedded in the sub-title of your post somewhat rhetorically. Because. That's it.
The Jews are offspring of an Alien Race... Anunaki... Draco... Destroyers of worlds.
They are energy beings.
They are actually offspring of our creator race who created us as a doorway to enter this dimension.
That is they have Genetically engineered us from Therapoda... given us the capability to see into other Dimensions and possibly more.
The possibilities of Humanity once we understand this are infinite.
We (Jews) Are Aliens From Another Galaxy" - Rabbi Laitman
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Rabbi_Laitman_-_Jews_Are_Aliens_From_Another_Galaxy-_(Jews_Will_Forever_Be_Jews,_An_Alien_Race):2
For all this time they have created Religion controlled Information controlled Education and Humanity through money.
They created all wars destroyed every Society from within and are really only Parasites of Humanity.
And that is how they control Politicians... through Occult Rituals... where the Supid are willingly possessed by an Alien Spirit.
And we are talking about SStarmer Macron leyen Merz Trump...... all Occult Parasites living inside a human Body.
This is also why they hate intelligent people... because they can't control them
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-creation-that-outgrew-the-creator
So the Jews are really Parasite Aliens that want to take over the world.
They came here some 14000 years ago from Atlantis which they destroyed.
The Great Flood was really an Ice Meteor (the water came from Atlantis).
The Pyramids ate terraforming devices.
The Jews are Aliens... wanting to wipe out all that were already here.
We are the creation that outgrew the creator and in their eyes surpassed our being state...
They fear what Humanity can become.
The Jews are only clones of parasites... problem creators... galactic maggots.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/mind-control-greta-thunberg-and-the