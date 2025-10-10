"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
1d

I had a twelve year old student in Czech Republic who referred to Hamas and Palestinians as terrorists. I quickly laid out the history of the IDF and their roots in the Jewish Mob and the groups like Irgun and Hagana. I blew this kids mind and I’m sure he’s telling his parents this considering it was probably his parents that told him the Palestinians were terrorists. People are waking up! Keep doing what you’re doing! Also, do you think buying David Irving’s book Hitler’s War for around $200 is a good deal? It only had one printing run so there are only first editions available. Have you read it? Be well! 🇵🇸 ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Thomas Pickering's avatar
Thomas Pickering
16h

The Jewish race.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Binky LaRue
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Binky LaRue
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture