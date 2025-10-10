Interview posted September 4, 2025



1:06:21

The last five years have completely upended my understanding of the world. It really seems to me now that we are living in some sort of dystopian science fiction movie. After the COVID-19 tyranny opened my eyes to the massive corruption and criminality of the governments and Media, I was highly motivated to understand the bizarro world I had woken up into. It saw this as a matter of life and death.



I researched many topics including banking, secret societies, WWII, COVID-19, 9/11, MK-ULTA, Fabianism, judaism, Communism, Satanism, etc. During this research I discovered some interviews with Jason Christoff. His explanations of who was running the world and how they were controlling the population made a lot of sense to me. His explanations fit into my research. What Christoff claims is that there is an ancient cult that has been ruling the world for several millennia. He says that this group uses poisoning and mind control as their main population management tools. Christoff explains that these tools work in tandem: the more poisoned and therefore weakened people are, the more easily they can be mind-controlled, and the more mind-controlled they are, the easier it is to poison them. Surely you can see that a big goal of the COVID-19 psyop was to mind-control people into injecting themselves with poison.

”We will make them docile and weak before us, by our power. They will grow depressed, slow and obese, and when they come to us for help, we will give them more poison.”



From The Secret Covenant, which many people believe was written by the diabolical people who run the world.

Some of the topics that Christoff discusses in this interview:



1) The idea that our freedom is a carefully crafted illusion designed to keep us from rebelling against the controllers.



2) Canada is a test bed for the ruling group’s tyrannical policies.



3) Native populations have been used to test control mechanisms.



4) How people spell-cast with words.



5) The ruling group is now coming “above ground” because its members have decided that it costs too much to keep maintaining the illusion that the human population is free.

6) Everything is energy, frequency, and vibration.

7) The purpose of every policy of the ruling group is to separate everyone from God (whatever that may be).



You can see other interviews and articles that I have posted from Jason Cristoff here.



Related:

Related: “Government” means “Mind Control”



RELATED INFORMATION:



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff



How My Understanding Of The World Has Changed Since 2021



Poisons to Avoid



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



Apocalypse Now: Remedy



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?



COVID-19 Videos



Are We Living on a People Farm?



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?

Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic



END