I don’t think that it is terribly unreasonable to suspect that the war on Iran is more contrived than we have been told by the controlled Media and that the objectives of the war are far different than whatever the government talking heads are telling us from day to day. At this point it should be clear that much of what the criminal governments and lying Media tell us is misleading and false.



The tight policy coordination between most of the world’s governments during the COVID-19 scamdemic tyranny and the fact that the Iranian government also took part in this psyop strongly suggest-along with lots of other evidence-that most of the countries are controlled by a single cabal. If this is true, then the war on Iran was probably not started to protect israel or the U.S. from the predations of Iran or to liberate the Iranians from a brutal dictatorship, but rather to give this cabal, The Powers That Shouldn’t Be, another pretext to keep advancing their New World Order agenda:

Pushing another fake pandemic on the world most likely would not have worked a second time around so I think it’s probable that TPTSB decided to manufacture this war instead to achieve the same objectives. Different crisis, same goals.



Related: Ordo Ab Chao – Order out of Chaos

I have included two articles and two videos below that support this idea.

1. A History in 4 Psy-Ops: Has Iran ALWAYS Been a Member of the Club?

2. Edward Menez – Jews Have Controlled Iran for Over 1000 Years

3. Iran’s jewish Rulers



5:37

4. Jason Christoff: This is what they will never tell you about the attack on the Iran. Most truth tellers won't tell you either. It's time to say it.....



13:17

RELATED INFORMATION:



The Sentient and The Brave

“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works



Rupture As Rapture



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



Political Ponerology



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing



Our Greatest Earthly Enemy



The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff (interview with a survivor of satanic ritual abuse)



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



The Great Taking



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



Jason Christoff - How The Elite Use Sports To Rule The Masses



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff



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