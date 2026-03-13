"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Ken's avatar
Ken
10h

One day when the Covid scamdemic was no longer serving the cabal’s purpose, the world awakened to a sudden conflict between Ukraine and Russia, so it was Covid 2.0. That makes the Iranian psy-op 3.0, me thinks.

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
9h

Thank you sharing, that Jason Christoff video was impressive and insightful.

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