Is The War On Iran COVID 2.0?
New crisis, same objectives?
I don’t think that it is terribly unreasonable to suspect that the war on Iran is more contrived than we have been told by the controlled Media and that the objectives of the war are far different than whatever the government talking heads are telling us from day to day. At this point it should be clear that much of what the criminal governments and lying Media tell us is misleading and false.
The tight policy coordination between most of the world’s governments during the COVID-19 scamdemic tyranny and the fact that the Iranian government also took part in this psyop strongly suggest-along with lots of other evidence-that most of the countries are controlled by a single cabal. If this is true, then the war on Iran was probably not started to protect israel or the U.S. from the predations of Iran or to liberate the Iranians from a brutal dictatorship, but rather to give this cabal, The Powers That Shouldn’t Be, another pretext to keep advancing their New World Order agenda:
Pushing another fake pandemic on the world most likely would not have worked a second time around so I think it’s probable that TPTSB decided to manufacture this war instead to achieve the same objectives. Different crisis, same goals.
Related: Ordo Ab Chao – Order out of Chaos
I have included two articles and two videos below that support this idea.
1. A History in 4 Psy-Ops: Has Iran ALWAYS Been a Member of the Club?
2. Edward Menez – Jews Have Controlled Iran for Over 1000 Years
3. Iran’s jewish Rulers
5:37
4. Jason Christoff: This is what they will never tell you about the attack on the Iran. Most truth tellers won't tell you either. It's time to say it.....
13:17
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END
One day when the Covid scamdemic was no longer serving the cabal’s purpose, the world awakened to a sudden conflict between Ukraine and Russia, so it was Covid 2.0. That makes the Iranian psy-op 3.0, me thinks.
Thank you sharing, that Jason Christoff video was impressive and insightful.