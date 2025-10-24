One of the main points that the writer, Israel Shamir, makes in this essay is that the crimes against humanity that jews are committing today in Palestine and elsewhere help to validate historical charges of jewish immorality, violence and cruelty that have typically been dismissed as “blood libels”. The writer also backs up this claims about historical jewish crimes against Gentiles with several enlightening excerpts from a jewish book entitled Torat Hamelekh (2009), which is described as a “kind of guide for anyone who ponders the question of if and when it is permissible to take the life of a non-Jew”. It turns out that jewish religious texts provide an almost unlimited number of justifications for killing Gentiles, which isn’t terribly surprising:

As Shamir notes: “This book (Torat ha-Melech) was published in Israel in 2009; the authorities tried to forbid it and persecuted the authors – two honourable Rabbis, Yitzhak Shapira and Yosef Elitzur. But this effort came to naught, for the religious Jews insisted it is true presentation of the Jewish faith.”



Shamir concludes his essay by noting that millions of jews have de-converted and become free individuals, and he writes that the jewish genocide of the Palestinians is an excellent reason for jews to abandon this satanic cult and leave all of the psychopaths like Netanyahu (ne Benzion Mileikowsky) alone and exposed. As his essay makes clear, judaism is a threat to humanity because the cult puts jews above everyone else in the world and endlessly justifies them terrorizing, enslaving and slaughtering Gentiles…which, as history shows, jews have been doing for several millennia.



Israel Shamir • September 26, 2025

• 1,900 Words • 212 Comments

One time this riverboat gambler convinced me and everyone else on the ship that he was just an honest, misunderstood fellow. We believed him when he told us that some bad dudes had beaten him out of sheer prejudice. And as he’s acting out the beating for us (for the tenth time), swinging his arms wildly as his dramatic story unfolds, a couple of aces fell from his sleeve and landed onto the deck for everyone to see. Instantly the crowd began to fade away. Nothing he could say could stem the exodus. The jig was up.

Well, a similar thing is happening now with the Jews in Gaza.

We were nursed upon the milk of Judeophilia. Jews suffered through the ages, all of us were taught. Blood libels, Christ’s crucifixion, holocausts, so many false accusations and unjust persecutions of this small but wonderful folk. And this entire narrative has collapsed now in the aftermath of the Gaza mass murder. Our “small wonderful folk” just bombed a tiny strip with its 2 million inhabitants to oblivion, and starved to death the survivors of the bombardment. This horrible crime received over 80 per cent of public support amongst the Jews. It means that the whole paradigm of Judeophilia was erroneous. They stand revealed for what they truly are, their aces lying on the deck for everyone to see.

Video Link

That is good news, because it restores peace between us and our ancestors. Now we have learned that our ancestors were not mistaken in their assessment of Jewish behaviour. This is the wonderful achievement of PM Netanyahu.

Israel sharply rejected a United Nations famine declaration in Gaza on Friday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling the report “modern blood libel” that relied on Hamas sources.

PM Netanyahu, a gambler ruling a nation of gamblers, was honest enough to put his cards on the table: this particular blood libel is no different from all the previous blood libels. It is just another “J’accuse” moment. All blood libels must be lumped together, indistinguishable. If we reject out of hand the historical accusations against the Jews, then we must also close our eyes and reject this latest blood libel as well. If we cannot—if we could not avoid noticing those aces drifting down to the deck – PM Netanyahu requires that we must also reconsider the entire Jewish history of blood libel. The ruler of the Jews has given us permission to free ourselves from the shackles of Judeophilia. We are finally permitted to look at the Middle Ages in a very different light.

Blood libel? Did the Jews harvest the blood of Christian children for ritual purposes? The answer is yes, definitely. They killed a few Gentile kids every year for this purpose. And it does seem in retrospect a mercifully small amount of killing. Nowadays they kill thousands of kids. No amount of Rabbis could consume that much bloody matzo. By dismissing and denying the martyr deaths of Harold of Gloucester, St. William of Norwich, and St. Simon of Trent we have allowed Jewry the freedom to massacre thousands of Palestinian children in Gaza. These rather simple people interpret the Christian desire to be at peace with our neighbours as permission to keep killing children.

It’s not that we weren’t warned. We were. The arrogant Jews published a few years ago the book of Kosher rules on how to kill gentile children. It is called Torat Hamelech (Royal Torah). It’s hard reading. Is it permissible to kill Jews who help non-Jews in such-and-such a situation? Of course:

“Anyone who transfers money from Jews to non-Jews must be killed, for the transfer of money leads to danger” (p. 184).

In other words, when the Israeli government shifts American tax money over to the Palestinian Authority, repaying its debts in exchange for certain services or under signed agreements, all its ministers are subject to the death penalty accord to the Torah.

The authors base their argument on the words of Maimonides, who stated that

“it is permissible to kill anyone who transfers (money) anywhere, even in times when the death penalty has been abolished; it is permissible to kill him before he transfers it… even if it is a matter of transferring insignificant Jewish sums to non-Jews… he should be killed.”

All the more so because there is no mercy when it comes to non-Jews during wartime:

“Even a medic of the enemy army is considered deserving of the death penalty… Even a civilian who helps the army is considered as such” (p. 184).

The laws of war prescribed by the Hague Convention are classified as non-Jewish and therefore have no force.

“Any citizen of an enemy country who strengthens the spirit of the army or even expresses satisfaction with its actions is considered a mortal enemy, and his murder is permitted. The same applies to anyone who weakens our kingdom with words” (p. 185).

Consequently, not only all civilians of the enemy, but also all Jewish citizens who weaken the Jewish side verbally or express any doubts are subject to death. The authors write:

“There is no need to go into details and find out whether he is currently providing practical assistance to the enemy” (pp. 186-187).

And again, the text references to Maimonides and the Shulchan Aruch:

“A Jew is forbidden to be alone with a non-Jew, since they are all suspected of a tendency to bloodshed… One should not accompany them on the road… It is forbidden to take medicine given by a non-Jew, unless the sick person has already given up hope of staying alive” (p. 187).

And:

“Even those non-Jews who do not kill with their own hands must be executed; even those who have killed by indirect means; for this they are sentenced to death even after the war, when they are no longer military enemies.” “An additional reason to kill non-Jews who fight against us is their violation of Noah’s commandments… In the war for the Land of Israel, this consideration is doubly important, for non-Jews who demand this land for themselves are stealing it from us, who received it as an inheritance from our fathers” (p. 192).

Now the true intent of the book’s authors becomes clear: when discussing war in general, they are targeting the Jewish/Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Here they give themselves permission to kill indiscriminately.

Regarding enemy civilians who find themselves on the battlefield through no fault of their own, the book states:

“Even if civilians were brought in chains or were in captivity, they are not given a choice and remain hostages — it is permissible to kill them if this can help escape from the villains; as will soon become clear, it is permissible to kill even those who involuntarily aid the enemy. Small children often find themselves in such a situation: they block the path to salvation with their bodies. Although they do so under complete duress and have no hostile intent, it is permissible to kill them, for their physical presence aids in the killing” (p. 197).

And further:

“So far, we have only discussed the killing of innocent people in situations where their presence prevents us from waging war. However, there are situations in which we intend from the outset to kill innocent people, so that their presence and their killing are useful to us” (p. 198). For “there is another reason to permit the killing of non-Jews, namely: the fundamentally greater value of a Jew’s life (compared to the life of a non-Jew)… It is permissible to kill non-Jews in order to save the lives of Jews… It is permissible to do so even in cases where we use the presence of innocent non-Jewish children to harm their parents” (pp. 198-199).

The most cruel things in this book relate precisely to children:

“When we discuss the killing of children… we must take into account the enormous risk associated with what they will do when they grow up.” Therefore, it was “decided that it is forbidden to help a non-Jewish woman in labour or to nurse her child, so as not to help raise another idolater… This was spoken of by the prophet Isaiah (14:21), who called for the killing of all infants in Babylon, even though they are small and unreasonable, because it is clear to us that they will follow in the ways of their fathers and cause harm” (p. 206).

And further:

“We conclude that it makes sense to kill children if it is clear that they will grow up to be our enemies; in such a case, we really mean the destruction of themselves” (p. 207).

This book (Torat ha-Melech) was published in Israel in 2009; the authorities tried to forbid it and persecuted the authors – two honourable Rabbis, Yitzhak Shapira and Yosef Elitzur. But this effort came to naught, for the religious Jews insisted it is true presentation of the Jewish faith.

Now, newly equipped with the Netanyahu Postulate we can reconsider Jewish history.

After the Jews killed Our Lord Jesus Christ, they killed many people; the first was St. Stephen and the last is a child in Gaza. But they were most famous for the lending of money. This is also a form of killing, for St Ambrose in his commentary on Deut. 23:19, wrote:

“From him exact usury whom it would not be a crime to kill. Where there is a right of war, there also is a right of usury”.

People who share Eucharist with their brothers and sisters in spirit do not demand usury. Where the Eucharist has been eradicated, usury, unlimited exploitation and slavery immediately appear. Slavery was introduced by Calvinists and Jews into North America, 100 years after the Eucharist (brought by Franciscan friars) had united the natives and the Europeans into one Church. In his witty Catch-22, Joseph Heller quotes a General, who asks his chaplain in disbelief,

“Do enlisted men pray to the same god as we do?”

This is the idea of world without a joint Eucharist. Not in vain, the Talmud forbids a Jew to drink wine with a Gentile, as the communal drinking of wine is a kind of religious act of Eucharist.

Many previous Jewish crimes have been confirmed throughout history. The case of the Italian boy, St. Simon of Trent, was confirmed by the Italian Jewish expert, Dr Ariel Toaff, in his book Passovers of Blood. Well poisoning was confirmed by the historian of the Nakba, Dr Pappe. But it was thanks to PM Netanyahu that the whole edifice of denial has collapsed. As a duly-appointed Jewish Prime Minister, he has officially approved this logical chain: If you acknowledge the massacre of Gaza you must as well acknowledge the historical record of medieval Jewish crimes: killing of children, well poisoning, etc. Provided we witnessed the Gaza massacre, we should accept the logical conclusion that the previous blood libels were equally true.

However, on an individual basis, this history of blood libel is just as easy to dismiss permanently. Millions of Jews have left Jewry and become free individuals. Some became Christians, some became Muslims, some became Communists or whatever. There is a way into Jewry, but there is a way out as well. The Gaza Massacre is exactly such an event to cause a mass exit of Jews from the rapidly accelerating crimes of Jewry. Let us leave Netanyahu and his minions in splendid isolation.

