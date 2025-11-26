Four Jason Christoff Podcasts About the War on Humanity
Does a death cult control the governments?
Here are four Jason Christoff podcasts that detail many of the ways that we are being poisoned and mind-controlled by the ancient death cult that he says runs our governments. Christoff doesn’t describe this death cult in explicit detail, but he does say that it has a long history of sacrificing children and that it has been kicked out of 109 countries.
Some of the topics covered in these commentaries include the real reason for the “vaccination” of babies, the real purpose of wars, the idea that countries are simply facades or franchises of this ruling group, the use of alcohol to poison and weaken the population, and how this death cult slow-walks its conspiracies over generations to avoid detection.
This idea that the world is run by a death cult is hard for most people to process, but look at the state of the world that we are living in now and see if what Christoff describes makes some sense of it.
Episode 190: The Government Crime Syndicate
31:19
Episode 192: Demons and Ancient Death Cults In Our Modern Time
49:34
Episode 193: RED VS BLUE MIND CONTROL
31:28
Episode 194 - Canada’s Carbon Tax Kill Shot
17:18
You can listen to more of Christoff’s podcasts here. You can see other Jason Christoff posts from this substack here. Christoff’s own substack is located here.
RELATED INFORMATION:
Letter to Dads (childhood vaccination)
“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works
Rupture As Rapture
The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity
Jewish Expulsions
Taking Candy From a Baby-a video from Jason Christoff
10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff
A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff
Political Ponerology
The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing
The Most Dangerous Superstition
Our Greatest Earthly Enemy
The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude
The Jones Plantation
Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State
Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism
Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic
The Power Structure of the World
“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters
mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity
Slavery Was Never Abolished
Making the World Safe for Pathocracy
What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?
The Protocols of Modern Enslavement
The Global Gang
The Facade Government
Barnum World
The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us
10 Conspiracy Fact Videos
A History of Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind
The Great Taking
The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information
We Live in a Fake System
Books About Our Corrupt System
Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System
END
These are all worth listening too.
Donald Trump sucks baals.