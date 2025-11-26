Here are four Jason Christoff podcasts that detail many of the ways that we are being poisoned and mind-controlled by the ancient death cult that he says runs our governments. Christoff doesn’t describe this death cult in explicit detail, but he does say that it has a long history of sacrificing children and that it has been kicked out of 109 countries.



Some of the topics covered in these commentaries include the real reason for the “vaccination” of babies, the real purpose of wars, the idea that countries are simply facades or franchises of this ruling group, the use of alcohol to poison and weaken the population, and how this death cult slow-walks its conspiracies over generations to avoid detection.



This idea that the world is run by a death cult is hard for most people to process, but look at the state of the world that we are living in now and see if what Christoff describes makes some sense of it.

Episode 190: The Government Crime Syndicate

31:19



Episode 192: Demons and Ancient Death Cults In Our Modern Time

49:34

Episode 193: RED VS BLUE MIND CONTROL

31:28

Episode 194 - Canada’s Carbon Tax Kill Shot

17:18



You can listen to more of Christoff’s podcasts here. You can see other Jason Christoff posts from this substack here. Christoff’s own substack is located here.

