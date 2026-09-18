"Globalists" Versus Humanity

“Globalists” Versus Humanity

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Wayne MacKenzie's avatar
Wayne MacKenzie
Sep 18

Thanks for posting this, I thought this vid was deleted. We all need to see this.

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1 reply by Binky LaRue
Sam's avatar
Sam
Sep 18

It's eye opening, but not necessarily revealing.

That was my take after the first time I saw it, because I could see how this would be the way the history would be presented had the Germans won.

Just like the current mainstream historical account of WWII, however, it read too much like propaganda.

So, if it too is propaganda, one does have to wonder - what is the truth? And that may may be by far more difficult to pinpoint.

For instance, the documentary rightfully points out that Hitler said in several speeches that he was keen on saving Slavs from Jews. Yet, in other instances, he said that Slavs are slaves and Germans should rule over them.

If you were to analyze his speeches a bit more, you would realize that they are full of inversions which are so common these days, ever since covid. One day, Hitler would say one thing, and the next day he would say the exact opposite.

This, by the way, is why it is so easy to depict Hitler in positive and negative lights (depending on which propaganda you want to push) - because he basically says 2 opposite things at nearly the same time.

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