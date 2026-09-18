11:59:34
This documentary in its original form-with its original quality and including 2 additional final chapters-can also be watched for free here:
Europa: The Last Battle
And here is a shortened version:
Europa the Last Battle (The Blitzkrieg Edition)
This 12-hour documentary provides what I think is a much more accurate history of early 20th century Europe and WWII than what we were taught in school. The film correctly describes the so-called “Bolshevik Revolution” in Russia in 1917 as a jewish takeover of the country. The documentary details some of the horrors that the jews inflicted on the Russians once they had taken control of their country. There is an estimate that the mostly jewish communists killed up to 66 milliom Russians by the late 1950s. We learn in the film how Western/jewish powers worked tirelessly for years to ignite a war against Germany and how the German government tried repeatedly to prevent and then to stop the conflict, but to no avail.
The jews actually declared war on Germany…in March, 1933:
The jews continuously fulminated against Germany in the years leading up to WWII:
“The fight against Germany has now been waged for months by every Jewish community, on every conference, in all labor unions and by every single Jew in the world. There are reasons for the assumption that our share in this fight is of general importance. We shall start a spiritual and material war of the whole world against Germany. Germany is striving to become once again a great nation, and to recover her lost territories as well as her colonies. But our Jewish interests call for the complete destruction of Germany…” – Valadimir Jabotinsky, in Mascha Rjetsch (January, 1934)
“The goal of Judaism of today is: a merciless campaign against all German peoples and the complete destruction of the nation.” -Jewish professor A. Kulischer, October, 1937.
A Jewish newspaper in Paris (Le Droit de Vivre) admitted in 1937: "Hitler does not want war, but we will force it on him!"
“We Jews are going to bring war on Germany.” – (David Brown, President of American Hebrew, in 1934, quoted in Edmonson’s I Testify, page 188.)
Here are more threats from jews and others to wreak destruction on Germany.
The famous aviator Charles Lindberg described the jewish effort to manipulate America into war against Germany:
“National polls showed that when England and France declared war on Germany in 1939, less than ten percent of our population favored a similar course for America. But there were various groups of people, here and abroad, whose interests and beliefs necessitated the involvement of the United States in the war. I shall point out some of these groups tonight, and outline their methods of procedure. In doing this, I must speak with the utmost frankness, for in order to counteract their efforts, we must know exactly who they are.
“The three most important groups who have been pressing this country toward war are the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt administration.”
Lindbergh was careful to add these words: “I am not attacking either the Jewish or the British people. Both races, I admire. But I am saying that the leaders of both the British and the Jewish races, for reasons which are as understandable from their viewpoint as they are inadvisable from ours, for reasons which are not American, wish to involve us in the war.”
Lindbergh went on: “As I have said, these war agitators comprise only a small minority of our people; but they control a tremendous influence. Against the determination of the American people to stay out of war, they have marshaled the power of their propaganda, their money, their patronage.”
With regard to Jewish efforts to get the U.S. into war, Lindbergh said: “Their greatest danger to this country lies in their large ownership and influence in our motion pictures, our press, our radio and our government.” He then said: “We cannot blame them for looking out for what they believe to be their own best interests, but we also must look out for ours. We cannot allow the natural passions and prejudices of other peoples to lead our country to destruction.”
Related:
There was clearly a decades-long conspiracy to destroy Germany (see The 1919 Versailles Treaty), to push war on Germany, and WWII was the result.
Here is a description of the Europa documentary from its webpage:
"Internal sabotage at the end of World War 1 has devastated Germany, and its new Weimar government is riddled with corrupt men plundering what is left, all while overseeing the destruction of German culture and its social order. After it all collapses, one man manages to turn it all around in just a few short years. When Germany's people begin to prosper and start to live happily, the enemy declares war and seeks to destroy the German people once and for all. The true events surrounding World War 2 that you were never taught in history class, read about in your school's history books, saw on your television, or ever stumbled upon in a social media feed. And yet, it all happened. Scrubbed from the historical record and lost... until now. And if you try to mention it to anyone, you'll be immediately silenced or thrown in prison." -Apu Apujasta
Thrown in prison for what? You can actually be thrown in prison for questioning the holocaust story in many countries today. I have finally realized that the holocaust story is a hoax, and this film details why it is a hoax. Because I no longer believe in the holohoax atrocity propaganda, I no longer believe that the National Socialists of Germany were quite as evil as they have been portrayed to me throughout my life. However, I am still not sure what Adolf Hitler and his NS Party were. While the National Socialists rescued the German people from the predatory jewish banking system and from full-spectrum jewish cultural destruction, there are many claims that the NS Party was controlled opposition, set up to ultimately bring Germany down. I don’t know if this is true or not. What I believe, however, is that because Germany and its allies lost the war, the world is worse off for it, and this is one of the big issues that the Europa documentary addresses. The film connects the outcome of WWII to the increasingly dystopian world that we live in today.
Related: World War 2 Was Not Worth Fighting
It’s a terrible realization. At a certain point while watching this documentary I was near tears, overwhelmed by all of the pointless suffering, trauma and death of the war, a horrific conflict that was created through propaganda, trickery, conspiracy and manipulation. I saw that the war launched by the Allies was not to protect freedom but to advance the goals of the murderous psychopaths that run the world. The main goal of these monsters is to force a one-world-government dictatorship on humanity, and today they are no longer hiding their quest for this “New World Order”.
Note: I have not independently verified every single claim in this documentary so please research any claims that you find questionable. This is an Unz Review article that critiques certain aspects of the documentary.
RELATED INFORMATION:
Why Germany Invaded Poland
Hellstorm Documentary
Churchill Wrecked Britain to Save Himself
The Real History of WWII?
How the Zionist Jews Tricked USA into World War I
The Myth of German Villainy (book)
The Myth of German Villainy – WW2 – International Jewry vs Germany (article)
The Bad War (book)
Germany’s War (book)
Jewish Involvement in Instigating World War II
The Zionist Jewish Role In Causing World War II
Judea Declares War On Germany: The jew Starts World War II March 24, 1933
Benjamin H. Freedman, Germany and the Jews: The Role of the Jews in…(speech)
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The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5
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The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 14
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Thanks for posting this, I thought this vid was deleted. We all need to see this.
It's eye opening, but not necessarily revealing.
That was my take after the first time I saw it, because I could see how this would be the way the history would be presented had the Germans won.
Just like the current mainstream historical account of WWII, however, it read too much like propaganda.
So, if it too is propaganda, one does have to wonder - what is the truth? And that may may be by far more difficult to pinpoint.
For instance, the documentary rightfully points out that Hitler said in several speeches that he was keen on saving Slavs from Jews. Yet, in other instances, he said that Slavs are slaves and Germans should rule over them.
If you were to analyze his speeches a bit more, you would realize that they are full of inversions which are so common these days, ever since covid. One day, Hitler would say one thing, and the next day he would say the exact opposite.
This, by the way, is why it is so easy to depict Hitler in positive and negative lights (depending on which propaganda you want to push) - because he basically says 2 opposite things at nearly the same time.