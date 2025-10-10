"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Jewell
Thank you.

re "No one disputes that Hamas built 300 miles of tunnels under civilian infrastructure"

That would be about 2.13 miles of tunnels per each sq mile of Gaza. Think of the planning and resources that would be required to do this. There would be mountains of dirt all over the landscape. I call complete and utter BS.

I asked AI how long it would take to dig "300 miles of tunnels"

"Digging 300 miles of tunnels would take decades, possibly centuries, depending on the technology, geology, and available resources. Modern tunnel boring machines can dig about .. 200 meters a week in soil, which would take over 300 years for 300 miles (483 km) if working non-stop, while simpler methods would be even slower.  Factors influencing the timeline

Technology: Modern tunnel boring machines (TBMs) are much faster than manual or older methods. However, even with a TBM, a 300-mile project would be a massive undertaking.  Geology: The type of rock or soil being tunneled through is a major factor. Hard rock is slower to bore through than softer soil, and the specific geological conditions can add significant time and complexity to the project. 

Logistics: Building a tunnel of this scale involves immense logistical challenges, such as managing the enormous amount of excavated material, ensuring proper ventilation, providing materials for the tunnel's structure, and ensuring worker safety. 

Resources: The cost, personnel, and materials required for a project of this magnitude are enormous. Resources can be a limiting factor, and a lack of resources will significantly extend the timeline. 

Estimated timeframes Using modern Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs): At a speed of 200 meters per week (a conservative estimate for soil), 300 miles (\(482.8\) km) would take approximately 313 years. 

Using simpler methods: Historically, tunneling projects have taken over a century to complete. Even with modern tools like power drills and jackhammers, a project of this scale would take an extremely long time, and adding more manpower does not proportionally decrease the time required, notes this Reddit thread. 

Total Time: Given these factors, a realistic timeframe for a 300-mile tunnel project would be decades or potentially even centuries, with technological advancements and optimal conditions being a key factor in reducing the timeline. "

Capt. Roy Harkness
Well... Can't say for sure if his name really is "Serge Milshtein", but even if it's just an online moniker and looking at his other posts, that should have told you enough: Don't bother with this person; they're unreachable. Further down for example, he proffers this opinion:

"At another pro-Palestine rally in Michigan, a speaker openly urged violence, naming Jews “in Israel, Tel Aviv, Washington, Germany, Europe” and declaring they “must be eliminated, neutralized.” Such explicit calls for mass murder are horrifying and must be condemned without hesitation." 😱🤪

Nevermind "Sooner or later, we all sit down to a banquet of consequences" and "What goes around comes around".

Meanwhile what are the Jews doing in Occupied Palestine? Around Christmas 2023 James Howard Kunstler haughtily informed me "Never Again!": Because the Nazis allegedly murdered 6 million Jews (80 years later still not a scrap of evidence) it's perfectly okay for the Jews to murder the Palestinians, who certainly had nothing to do with it. His response when I tried to inform him of the utter moral depravity of his position? "Oh Boo-hoo HOO!"

The self-righteous morality of the psychopath. I guess Binky, you just banged your head into some more of it.

