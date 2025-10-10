I posted some comments in the comment section of a substack post entitled Israel Is Doing What No Army in History Has Ever Done. The World Refuses to Acknowledge It. It was a ridiculous example of israeli/jewish propaganda. I got some feedback from someone who may have been the author, I don’t know. In any case, within about a half hour my comments were removed and I later discovered that the author had blocked me.



I decided to post the article and the exchange because I think that the article is ludicrous and needs to be preserved, and I think that the feedback I got was interesting.



First, here is the propaganda screed I was responding to:

Israel Is Doing What No Army in History Has Ever Done. The World Refuses to Acknowledge It.

The question of how modern states conduct war in asymmetric conflicts remains central to international law and military ethics. In this regard, Israel’s actions represent a unique case in history — a large-scale application of the principles of international humanitarian law (IHL) in combat operations, exceeding the standards adopted by most nations engaged in armed conflicts.

1. The Principle of Precaution

According to the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, parties to a conflict are obliged to take all feasible measures to protect civilians. Israel has implemented methods with no historical precedent: mass SMS alerts, individual phone calls, leaflet drops, as well as the practice known as “roof knocking” — dummy or low-yield strikes on the roof of a building minutes before an attack to signal residents to evacuate.

Such a complex of measures — including deliberate non-lethal warning strikes — has never before been applied in the history of warfare.

2. Restriction on the Use of Force

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) regularly suspend or cancel strikes if information emerges about the presence of civilians, even when the target is a high-priority militant. Investigative records document dozens of such cases.

In global practice, no army engaged in intense combat has systematically canceled strikes on such high-value targets for the sake of protecting noncombatant lives.

3. Medical and Humanitarian Assistance in a Conflict Zone

Even while engaged in active hostilities, Israel continues to provide medical care to residents of Gaza, including organizing evacuations of critically ill patients to Israeli hospitals. At certain times, border crossings have remained open for the delivery of medicine and fuel, even under rocket fire.

The practice of providing direct medical assistance to citizens of enemy-controlled territory during active warfare has no historical precedent.

4. Precision of Weapons and Target Selection

The use of precision-guided munitions and targeting technologies (including artificial intelligence) enables Israel to minimize collateral damage. Data show that in several operations, the ratio of combatants to noncombatants killed by the IDF was more favorable than in comparable conflicts.

Although precision strikes have been employed by other nations, no army has combined them with such a comprehensive set of preventive measures to safeguard civilians.

5. Legal and Public Oversight

Israel is one of the few countries where military operations are under continuous judicial review, including by the Supreme Court, which has the authority to suspend or alter military actions. In addition, the state maintains internal investigative mechanisms for incidents involving civilian casualties.

In the history of armed conflicts, there are no precedents of a supreme court holding real-time authority to intervene in the conduct of military operations.

Historical Contrast

For context, it is important to note that during World War II the Allies did not provide humanitarian aid to Japan or Germany, did not open corridors for medicine and food, and did not count civilian casualties. Civilian deaths in Germany from Allied bombings alone amounted to about 2 million. Historically, the rule was that neutral states opened their borders to refugees.

Conclusion

Today, the picture is reversed: Egypt refuses to open its border, yet Israel is condemned. Israel, even in wartime, feeds the residents of hostile territory, delivers humanitarian aid — which Hamas then seizes — and yet Israel is blamed. Israel abides by international law more rigorously than any other state, and still it is denounced. Israel uniquely employed its future enemies, and was condemned. Israel uniquely granted citizenship on a large scale to potential adversaries, and was condemned. Terrorists hid — and continue to hide — hostages in hospitals and clinics, using them as cover for combat operations, yet Israel is the one condemned. When Israel evacuates civilians, this is labeled “ethnic cleansing.” When Israel creates safe zones and aid distribution points — while Hamas attacks civilians in those very zones — accusations once again fall on Israel.

Such “coincidences” do not exist. Only one country in the world is told how it must wage war. Every other state combats terrorism, and it is deemed a domestic matter:

Britain vs. the IRA (killed civilians, carried out “Bloody Sunday”) — not a single UN resolution, no international condemnation.

Spain vs. Basque terrorism (used death squads) — no condemnation.

Even when Jordan and Egypt occupied the West Bank and Gaza for 19 years, not a single resolution, not a single rebuke. Yet when Israel regained control of these lands, in the following 23 years alone, the UN issued 419 resolutions. (More on the UN in the next post.)

All this amounts to double standards. And all this is antisemitism.

COMMENTS

Binky LaRue

Did you get your $7000?

Triple Cheddar

Do you dispute any of this information shared, or are you just trying to deflect?

Binky LaRue

I think that this is a bunch of propaganda put out by cynical, dishonest, evil people who are genociding the Palestinians and stealing their land. Virtually every human rights organization in the world, even in israel itself, are calling what the israelis are doing to the Palestinians a genocide. There are credible estimates that the israelis have slaughtered hundreds of thousands of innocent Palestinian men, women and children in the last two years. People all around the world are filled with revulsion and disgust for the israelis because of their crimes against humanity.

Triple Cheddar

What specific information do you dispute? Happy to retract and correct any incorrect information I might be inadvertently passing along.

Guessing there isn’t any…

Binky LaRue

The israelis have been leveling entire cities, destroying all the hospitals, bombing refugee camps, schools and apartment buildings, targeting reporters, doctors and humanitarian aid workers for death, raping and torturing Palestinian prisoners, and murdering starving people who are just trying to find food and water. By every measure, what the israelis are doing to the Palestinians is a genocide.

There are estimates that israel has killed up to 680,000 civilians in just the last two years:

https://yandex.com/search/?text=israelis+have+killed+680%2C000+palestinians&lr=21414&search_source=yacom_desktop_common

Here is a former IDF official saying that israel has killed or injured ten percent of the civilian population in Gaza, or 200,000 people. That is a lowball estimate from an israeli:

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/09/15/middleeast/1-in-10-palestinians-killed-injured-gaza-israel-intl

EXCERPT: Speaking at the community of Ein HaBesor in southern Israel last week, former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said, “There are 2.2 million people in Gaza. There are in Gaza today more than 10% who were killed or injured, more than 200,000. This is not a gentle war.”

Here are several of the human rights organizations that are describing the israeli slaughter of the Palestinians as a genocide:

https://yandex.com/search/?text=human+rights+groups+calling+israels+action+a+genocide&lr=21414&search_source=yacom_desktop_common

Here are pictures of some of the tens or hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children that israel has maimed and slaughtered in the last two years:

https://www.gettyimages.com/photos/children-killed-gaza?page=2

Here are some examples of israelis calling for and celebrating the mass murder of Palestinians, including babies:

The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians Binky LaRue · May 5 jews were attacking and killing Palestinians long before israel was even a country, and they have been imprisoning, raping, torturing and murdering the Palestinians in all of the time since the founding of israel (by jewish terrorists) in 1948. Read full story

All of this is evidence that what is written in this substack post is cynical propaganda. People around the world are seeing how sick and evil the israelis are, and can never go back to seeing the israelis as anything other than monsters. No amount of BS propaganda can cover up their crimes.

This is a good essay which addresses the type of israeli hasbara propaganda we see in this post that you are trying to defend:

EXCERPT: This is where Israel went wrong in alienating the liberal Zionists. They needed people at the table who understood how normal human beings think, who could help the Israel project walk the delicate line between apartheid abuses papered over with propaganda and full-scale atrocities which would alienate the world. Instead they decided to go all in with the Smotriches and Ben-Gvirs, trusting that the propaganda machine which had served them so well all those decades would continue to carry them through any international upset they might cause.

It hasn’t turned out that way. The world’s eyes are open to what Israel is, and they are never going to close again. You can’t take off the Mickey Mouse mask, show the kids the snarling Freddy Krueger face underneath it, and then put the mask on and hope they start calling you Mickey again. Nobody’s going to forget what you showed them.

Triple Cheddar



No one disputes that Hamas built 300 miles of tunnels under civilian infrastructure, or that they refuse to wear uniforms during combat, so why is everyone shocked when civilians die?



The ratio of combatant to civilian deaths is insanely low despite the impossible task at hand for the idf. That ignores all the leaflets, text messages, phone calls, evacuations, and roof knocks that occur precisely to prevent civilian deaths.



….the ultimate test is what happens when Hamas collapses. All my money is on the idf ceasing the war and the killing halting. This scenario seems inconceivable if you listen to the pro-hamas crowd; yet, we will see it play out in real time - in a matter of weeks. At that point, it will be easy to discern who was spreading lies and who was telling the truth. The pro-hamas crowd is going to look like a joke to everyone but the most radical followers of jihad. We don’t have to guess - time will tell. Never before in history has a people claiming to undergo a “genocide” increased in population, held hostages, and refused to end the hostilities that led to their supposed wiping out.



Binky LaRue

So you are telling me, with a straight face, that the israelis are trying to minimize civilian casualties, when I just showed you that they are maiming and slaughtering hundreds of thousands of innocent people?? I’ll give this to you, you got chutzpah.

Here is evidence that the October 7th attack was yet another israeli false flag attack, which of course is being used to justify the ethnic cleansing of Palestine:

The israelis love doing false flag attacks. You’ll recall that “By way of deception, thou shalt do war” was the motto of Mossad. Of course everyone is now finally figuring out that Israel did 9/11 and that 9/11 was used as an excuse to remove israeli’s enemies in the Middle East and Africa. The israelis have essentially used the same playbook with their October 7th false flag attack.

People who see all of this are utterly appalled and disgusted by the israelis.



RELATED INFORMATION:



The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians



Palestinian child in hospital



The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?



But Do You Condemn Hamas?



Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?



The October 7, 2023 “Hamas” Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack



Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



”Globalists” Versus Humanity posts about Israel



Jewish/Israeli/Zionist Terrorism: History They Don’t Teach



An Abridged History of Israel’s False Flag Operations against the U.S.A.



Israel’s Use of False Flags in Global Terrorism



The Hostage Psyop (Remarque88 video)



From the Arab Platoon to Hamas—Israel’s “Abu Nidal” Strategy



An Historical Look At Israeli False Flag Operations



10 Jewish false flags operations that shaped our world



Terrorism 101 – How the Jews Do It – A Brief History of False Flags



The entire history of Zionist false flag attacks against the USA



Israel’s Sacred Terrorism



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



Is this a jewish Supremacist War on the World?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim



The jewish Supremacists’ War on the White Population



Jews and the Great Replacement



jewish Supremacists Speak



Jewish Supremacist Quotes



What if (jews were trying to conquer the world)?



Interesting And Informative Posts About The War On Humanity



Book Review: The Synagogue of Satan



The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children



33,502 Children Killed Gaza Stock Photos & High-Res Pictures



Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?



You should absolutely fear the Jews



jews Created Communism



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



Holocaust Deprogramming Course



The Holocaust Debunked Once and For All



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism



Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11



9/11 Memes



9/11: Missing Links



9/11 Predictive Programming



How to Overcome Emotional Barriers to 9/11 Truth



Another poll lays bare the genocidal nature of Israeli society



What’s the Deal with Jews and Torture?



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



Ending Antisemitism



Jeff Berwick’s commentary about jews



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”



A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



The Real History of WWII?



The Jewish Hand in the World Wars



END