"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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SLK's avatar
SLK
5d

Another great essay, thank you.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4d

This was excellent reading. It was never about "we the people".

Thank you for sharing!

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