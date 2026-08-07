I wanted to share this essay that I saw online. It has been posted by lots of people and I am not sure who the original author is. The essay provides some of the reasons why the parasites running the world do what they do.



When I first realized that the world is a kind of people farm a couple of years ago, it was shocking and of course depressing. But I am happy that I woke up to this. The world makes much more sense to me now. I can focus my time on things that are truly important and worthwhile, while ignoring all of the nonsense that the occultist slavemasters want us to devote our attention to. So while it was depressing to learn that I was born as a debt slave, that discovery has also been liberating to an extent.



Related: A Few Changes I Have Made in my Life Since Waking Up to the New World Order Depopulation Agenda



To fully liberate ourselves from this slave system, we have to wake others to see it too. If most everyone understood that we were born into a slave system run by psychopaths, I am pretty sure that the system would collapse. I believe that the monsters running the system know this, they see a lot of people waking up and this is why they are building a digital prison around us now.



Binky LaRue

But why would they do that?

You keep asking that soft, puzzled question like it’s some kind of intellectual shield. “But why would they do that?” Why would they manipulate markets, engineer wars, create debt systems, poison food, dumb down education, flood the streets with fast food and pharmaceuticals, modify the weather, pollute the land, the water, the air? Why would they build private clubs and closed-door societies and bloodline networks? Why would they create fear, disease, dependency? Why would they want a population distracted, divided, exhausted, arguing with each other while a handful sit above the board? You ask it like it’s impossible. Like power has never corrupted anyone. Like history isn’t a graveyard full of examples.



You’re trying to understand a control structure using the mindset of someone who still believes the structure exists to serve them. That’s the disconnect. You assume shared morals. You assume empathy. You assume that the people at the top think like the people at the bottom. They don’t. They’re raised differently. They move in circles you never see. Private clubs, private schools, private societies, private networks, old families, old money, old power. Call them what you want. Lodges, orders, councils, foundations, think tanks. They don’t operate in public because public accountability isn’t part of the design. Power protects power. Always has.



So when you say “why would they do this,” you’re asking the wrong question. The real question is why wouldn’t they. If you can shape economies, shape policy, shape narratives, shape what people eat, drink, breathe, believe, fear, buy, vote for, and fight over, why wouldn’t you use that leverage. If control brings money, and money brings influence, and influence brings more control, why wouldn’t that cycle be maintained. You don’t build global systems by accident. Debt doesn’t appear out of nowhere. Currency systems don’t just magically funnel wealth upward. Wars don’t just happen because leaders had a bad day. Supply chains don’t just coincidentally push the cheapest, most addictive, most profitable substances into every supermarket aisle. Fast food on every corner. Seed oils in everything. Sugar everywhere. Screens everywhere. Noise everywhere. Stress everywhere. Then the cure sold back to you in neat little packets with a monthly subscription.



And people still sit there saying, “But why would they keep us sick?” Because sick people are easier to manage than healthy ones. Because fear keeps people compliant. Because a distracted population doesn’t organise. Because a medicated population doesn’t rebel. Because if you create the problem, you control the solution. That’s not some grand revelation. That’s business. Create dependency, maintain dependency, profit from dependency. Expand it into every area of life. Food, medicine, finance, housing, energy, information. Then wrap it all in the language of safety and progress so anyone who questions it sounds unhinged.



You think secret societies are a fantasy because you imagine them as cloaked figures in candlelit rooms. But humans form networks everywhere. Business clubs, political circles, old boys’ networks, fraternal orders. Now scale that up across generations with money, land, and influence. You don’t need theatrics when you have structure. You don’t need public announcements when decisions are made in private. You don’t need the whole world to be “in on it.” You just need layers. Compartmentalisation. Enough people following incentives, careers, and funding streams without ever seeing the full picture. That’s how systems sustain themselves.



And then there’s the cultural engineering. Flood the streets with cheap dopamine and watch attention spans collapse. Flood the media with fear and watch people beg for protection. Create constant crisis and watch people trade freedom for the illusion of safety. Divide everyone by politics, identity, class, ideology, and watch them fight each other instead of looking upward. Meanwhile the real power structures sit behind foundations, councils, banking systems, and international bodies that never appear on a ballot paper. Decisions made in rooms you’ll never enter, by people you’ll never meet, whose names you’ll never hear.



You ask why there’s endless debt. Because debt is control. You ask why money sits at the centre of everything. Because whoever controls currency controls behaviour. You ask why crime seems ignored in some places while rules tighten in others. Because chaos and control can coexist perfectly if both push people toward dependence on the same authority. You ask why there’s constant war, constant crisis, constant emergency. Because a population in survival mode doesn’t question long-term structures. It just reacts.



So when someone says, “Why would they ever do all this?” I hear someone who still thinks the system is built with them in mind. It isn’t. Systems built on power are built to maintain power. Always have been. Always will be. You don’t need every conspiracy to be true to see the pattern. You just need to notice that control tends to concentrate, wealth tends to concentrate, influence tends to concentrate, and those who hold it rarely volunteer to give it up. That’s not fantasy. That’s history.



At some point you stop asking “why” as if the world owes you a comforting answer and start asking “who benefits” and “how does it sustain itself.” Because once you understand incentives, the picture stops looking random. It starts looking structured. And once you see structure, you realise the biggest illusion isn’t that powerful people might coordinate. It’s that they wouldn’t.

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