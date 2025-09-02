Is this “Ray McMullen”?

Or is this “Ray McMullen”?



I thought that I would share a conversation I had with a reader, a conversation that was spread over two discussion boards on this substack. I don’t know if this person is as heavily brainwashed as he appears to be, or if he is a lying shill for israel, but his talking points are not very persuasive.

The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom Binky LaRue · December 4, 2024 I was compelled to research the COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” in 2021 because they were highly questionable. This led me down a whole bunch of rabbit holes and I began to see jewish influence and jewish power directing the system that we are living in. I saw that the world was run Read full story

COMMENT SECTION

RAY MCMULLEN

It is sad that so many need to spread so much and lie like this. Shouldnt you all be at your local neo nazi meeting or dem meeting?

Binky LaRue

I would be interested to know what specifically you think is a lie or a falsehood.

RAY MCMULLEN

all of it. You are all full of hate.

Binky LaRue

I am pretty sure that you are wrong. Why don't you give me one or two examples so we can discuss them and start to determine if your claims are true or not?

RAY MCMULLEN

Pretty sure? I am sure. These narratives are intricately derived and serve only one purpose. To spread visceral hatred of Jews. This is WW2 German fascism all over again. Pick one? No. You educate yourself and stop hating. None of this hate is worthy. Do you really believe there is a global Jewish conspiracy that controls everything? I am 63 and am not new to this game, find someone else to play. You likely think you can educate me but you should know I have interacted with your kind over years and know I waste my time. All I can do is pray you, and those like you, stop hating.

Binky LaRue

You know, I used to really dislike people who said anything negative about jews because I saw jews as an unjustly persecuted people. I thought that anyone who said anything negative about jews was a bigot, a racist and a moron. That is probably how you view me. But in the last five years I had the time and motivation to research the topic of "antisemitism" and I learned a few things about the history of judaism and israel which have helped me to understand where the enmity for jews comes from. I have tried to explain these revelations on this substack. I learned, for example, that jews created communism, and shot, starved and tortured to death tens of millions of Russian and Ukrainian Gentiles just around 100 years ago. Why don't we ever hear about this crime against humanity? Probably because of jewish control of the Media and publishing industry. I learned that jews have an ugly history of kidnapping, torturing and murdering Gentile children. Of course the charge that jews ritually sacrifice children is called a "blood libel"-a falsehood-but there is centuries of evidence for it and I believe that jews continue to carry out this crime today. In addition to learning about these horrors, I also discovered that the jewish claim to the land of the Palestinians is not valid and that the founding of israel was a monstrous crime. I can see, now, that jews have been waging a cruel, thoroughly unjust war on the Palestinians since even before israel was founded and that israel was literally created by criminals and terrorists. You do see now that the jews in israel are genociding the Palestinians outright, live on TV, don't you?

>>Do you really believe there is a global Jewish conspiracy that controls everything?

Five years ago I didn't, and I would have laughed at anyone who said so. Now I am convinced that jews do control much of the system we live in--finance, the Media, government, the tech industry, the pharma companies and many if not most of the corporations. Here is a post where I discuss this issue:

Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World? Binky LaRue · February 17, 2024 “The Jewish people as a whole will be its own Messiah. It will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy, and by the establishment of a world republic in which the Jews will everywhere exercise the privilege of citizenship. In this new world order the Children of Israel will furn… Read full story

Here are some jewish supremacists admitting that their goal is to conquer the world:

Jewish Supremacist Quotes Binky LaRue · May 21, 2024 Some examples of Jewish supremacists hatefully denigrating other religions and races and crowing about Jewish power and world conquest. I hope to live to see the day when all non-supremacist Jews and all Gentiles join together to take power away from these psychopaths. Read full story

Here are some jewish supremacists expressing their hatred for and desire to enslave and mass-murder Gentiles:

jewish Supremacists Speak Binky LaRue · July 18, 2024 jewish supremacists confidently, loudly proclaim that jews are God’s Chosen People and assert that God granted them dominion over all of humanity. It says so in their holy texts, so it must be true-right? If this is true, then one would imagine that jews have been gifted with divine moral knowledge that they can share with the rest of us—the lesser huma… Read full story

Hopefully you can see from this information that in most cases peoples' dislike of jews is not irrational but is the result of jewish crimes against Gentiles and the horrific, sadistic violence that jews have inflicted on Gentiles over the centuries.



I am not a moronic bigot. I don't have a blanket dislike of ALL jews. I actually have jewish relatives who are fine, wonderful people. I just see, now, that judaism is a supremacist ideology that has created untold suffering in the world and I believe that it presents an existential threat to the human race. I would like to see all of the good jews finally realize this too and deconvert from their religion, and work with other good people to deligitimize and destroy the sick, supremacist jewish belief system.

I am open to constructive criticism of anything on this susbstack, so if you would be willing to substantiate your claim that there are lies or falsehoods in the post above, or anywhere else on this site (which is certainly possible--I don't claim to be omniscient or perfect), I would be happy to discuss any examples you can provide.

Cheers.

RAY MCMULLEN

In my past I spent hours and hours researching the various narratives, including the ones you mention. They are all nonsense simply designed to spread hatred. I think you are a hater who thinks he has convincing narratives and can convince if they are presented in a reasonable tone. I dont have the inclination to go back and find all the facts that correct you as I once did with many like you. Most in your camp dont even understand the terms they throw around. Why dont you just come clean and admit you would like the gas chambers and ovens to return? I have no interest in attempting to educate the uneducatable, if that is even a word. I no longer wish to spend the time it would take only to fail.

Different comment section…

jews Created Communism Binky LaRue · December 10, 2024 It has been calculated that during the last 100 years communist regimes have shot, starved and tortured to death 100 million people worldwide. It is believed that in Russia and Ukraine, the communist rulers murdered 30-40 million Christians and Muslims Read full story

COMMENT SECTION

RAY MCMULLEN

Another victim of fascist narratives, intricately spun. You are all coming out of the wood work like cockroaches after the lights go out. Why dont you just call for new death camps

Binky LaRue

That's another thing. It doesn't look like the official Holocaust story is actually true. Here are several posts on this substack in which the official Holocaust story is critically examined and debunked:

https://binkylarue.substack.com/publish/posts/published?search=holocaust

The Holocaust claims just don't stand up to any kind of scrutiny, which is probably why they have made it illegal to question the Holocaust story in over 20 countries so far. On the other hand, it is pretty well established that the jewish Bolsheviks shot, starved and tortured to death tens of millions of Gentiles in Russia and Ukraine about 100 years ago. But this horrific jewish crime against humanity has been virtually erased from the history books, because jews pretty much control the system.

RAY MCMULLEN

I am curious, are you are neonazi?

Binky LaRue

No. Are you a jewish supremacist?

RAY MCMULLEN

No such thing exists. If it did, all Muslim neighbours of Israel would have been subjugated and the Middle East would have been Jewish long ago. Instead, they are the only democracy in the region and a place where all can worship as they please. They are simply trying to survive while surrounded by those who wish to kill all Jews. If you claim not to be a nazi, you have everything in common with them and with Islam.

RAY MCMULLEN

You are very far gone. You need to come back to reality and stop hating.

Binky LaRue

What is it that I hate? If I hate anything, it is is the genocide of tens of millions of innocent people by jewish supremacists.

RAY MCMULLEN

You are a victim of propaganda. There is no genocide in Gaza and the only supremacists in the regioin are Muslims. If Hamas wants to stop the war they have been provoking for years, they should surrender and give up the hostages they havent killed yet. They should stop killing their people. They should top hiding behind them in hospitals and schools. You should look for the truth because you only know the lies that you believe because of your hate.

The only genocide is the intended killing of all Jews. There are tens of millions of Jews surrounded by hundreds of millions of Muslims who openly state their intentions. All Muslim countries got that way through conquest. If Israel wanted conquest, they could wipe out all those countries yet they only want to live in peace.

Binky LaRue

I don't even know where to start. I used to believe all the propaganda points you used in your response, but I finally did some research and realized that they were nonsense. I now see that the jews in israel are the aggressors and violators and terrorists and I understand that they never had any legitimate claim to that land in the first place. Even before jews were granted a nation by the UN, they were terrorizing and massacring Palestinians--israel was literally founded by terrorists. Lots of people like me who used to accept the talking points you posted are now realizing that a large number of israelis are sick, murderous psychopaths.

I don't know who you really are-a deluded Christian zionist or some kind of israeli shill, but your views are so far removed from the reality I see that I don't think there is any point in trying to reason with you. I already know that you are unwilling to back up your claims with any specifics or evidence, so what is the point in trying to have a discussion with with you? In any case, here is some information about israel's televised genocide of the Palestinians:

The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians

The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians Binky LaRue · May 5 jews were attacking and killing Palestinians long before israel was even a country, and they have been imprisoning, raping, torturing and murdering the Palestinians in all of the time since the founding of israel (by jewish terrorists) in 1948. Read full story

Here is what your beloved israelis have been doing to Palestinian children for the last two years:

https://www.gettyimages.com/search/2/image?page=2&phrase=children+killed+gaza

RAY MCMULLEN

I can guess the research you claim to have done. You have no idea how wrong you are and how backward you have things. It would be a full time job to inform you. There has never been a Palestinian people or state. Jews have been on this land for thousands of years. Islam came along in the 7th century and started subjugating and killing anyone who would not submit and convert. Every country that is Muslim today, became so through force. Islam compells its followers to kill Jews and Christians. THEY are the colonizers and terrorists. Are Jews all over the world killing people in the name of Allah? No, Muslims are.

In 1947, Jews wanted to live in harmony and peace with Muslims but their Muftis forced them to leave and go to war. Recent history goes from there. Every war with Israel was started by Arab Muslim states. None started by Israel.

Binky LaRue

You are just regurgitating jewish propaganda. israel’s live-streamed genocide of the Palestinians is waking people up to the truth about israel and judaism.

RAY MCMULLEN

Once again, you have that backward. Just ignore all the facts I give you that are irrefutable. You clearly dont know what genocide is. You just cant get past your hate.

Binky LaRue

Okay, let's try this: How many Palestinians have the israelis slaughtered in the last two years? I bet you will refuse to answer this question.

RAY MCMULLEN

Slaughtered? You mean how many Hamas terrorists have they killed along with the civilians they hide behind. As I have said. You are a victim of Hamas propaganda. They publish lies on the number of dead. Do people die in war? Always have. Fact, no military in history has done more to avoid civilian casualties. Hamas refuses to allow civilians to leave after Israel warns of attacks because Hamas wants them to die for PR. Why wont they surrender? Why wont they give up the hostages? Are you even aware of Oct 7, or was that a lie as well? How many Jews have been killed in the last 80 years in the name of this fake people?

Binky LaRue

HOW MANY PALESTINIANS HAVE THE ISRAELIS SLAUGHTERED IN THE LAST TWO YEARS?

RAY MCMULLEN

Lol. You tell me since you a stuck in the angry loop of hate and anger.

Binky LaRue

HOW MANY PALESTINIANS HAVE THE ISRAELIS SLAUGHTERED IN THE LAST TWO YEARS?

RAY MCMULLEN

Listen to the son of Hamas call out the lies about Israel.

RAY MCMULLEN

Read the Hamas Charter and tell me who is to blame for all the death

https://www.terrorism-info.org.il/Data/pdf/PDF_06_032_2.pdf

RAY MCMULLEN

You tell me, your number is a lie but go ahead, tell me or is yelling at your keyboard in hate all you can do. what happened to that reasonable tone?

Binky LaRue

HOW MANY PALESTINIANS HAVE THE ISRAELIS SLAUGHTERED IN THE LAST TWO YEARS?

RAY MCMULLEN

I’ll bet you are not even aware of this one

https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/21775/world-condemns-israel-for-preventing-genocide

RAY MCMULLEN

Here is the Hamas Covenant. Just in case you wish to educate yourself. I know I am wasting my time but I will pray you open your eyes. Blame Hamas and those in the west who aid them for the deaths you are so angry about. Compassion is admirable. Dont be manipulated through it.

https://avalon.law.yale.edu/20th_century/hamas.asp

RAY MCMULLEN

You yell at your keyboard because you know you are wrong.

Binky LaRue

I respectfully request that you tell me how many Palestinians israel has slaughtered in the last two years. Thanks.

RAY MCMULLEN

None.

Binky LaRue

Thank you for your answer. There is no longer any point in replying to you.

Harvard study exposes Israel’s genocide in Gaza: 377,000 Palestinians “disappeared”; half are children

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-06-24-israel-genocide-hundreds-of-thousands-palestinians-disappeared.html

Lancet: 186,000 Palestinians or more killed in Gaza (July 2024)

https://mronline.org/2024/07/15/lancet-186000-palestinians-or-more-killed-in-gaza/

Israeli NGOs say Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

https://www.dw.com/en/israeli-ngos-say-israel-is-committing-genocide-in-gaza/a-73443042

Israel is accused of the gravest war crimes - how governments respond could haunt them for years to come

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0r1xl5wgnko?ysclid=mf1xu2eaej833977969

33,911 Children Killed Gaza Stock Photos & High-Res Pictures

https://www.gettyimages.com/search/2/image?page=3&phrase=children+killed+gaza

RAY MCMULLEN

Now you answer my questions. Do civilians die in war?



Another ridiculous talking point from Ray. This is not an actual war, it is the israeli military slaughtering unarmed Palestinian civilians. These jews are bombing hospitals, schools, apartment buildings and refugee camps, running over Palestinians with bulldozers and tanks, shooting kids in the head and targeting and murdering starving people who are just trying to get food. In the last two years these psychopathic jews have obliterated entire cities and are estimated to have killed several hundred thousand Palestinian men, women and children. This is a genocide. You can’t defend a genocide.



