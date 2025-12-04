Here are a few videos detailing various, disparate aspects the New World Order agenda.



1. How to control the most intelligent species.



2. Are we tax slaves with shopping privileges?



3. This man asks people why they are not figuring things out yet, five years after the COVID tyranny.



4. Politicians are puppets, no one is coming to save you. We have to come together to save ourselves.



5. The controllers are magicians and illusionists.



6. Does the fact that the controllers hide and have to constantly use deception show that they are actually very weak?



7. The most dangerous minority in the world is the “ruling class”.



8. Revelation of the Method.



9. Vocabulary casts spells.



10. Why is testosterone and masculinity being attacked?



11. They love the number 33.



12. Everything is fake and ghey.



13. 1913 was a big year for the NWO agenda.



14. How fashion is used to destroy.



15. 9/11 was orchestrated by the controllers as part of their push for their New World Order. The official story about it is a sick joke.



16. Is it culling time on the people farm?



17. The chosenites are using a divide and conquer strategy against the rest of the world.



18. Is digital ID being snuck in under our noses?



19. Are we being sprayed like bugs?



20. Some commentary on the jewish problem. The NWO agenda seems to be a jewish plot to control the world.



Related: Europa-The Last Battle



21. Is there a conspiracy to make national governments so blatantly corrupt that people beg for a one world government?



22. Let’s create a new matrix.



RELATED INFORMATION:



“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works



Rupture As Rapture



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



Jewish Expulsions



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff



Political Ponerology



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing



The Most Dangerous Superstition



Our Greatest Earthly Enemy



The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



A History of Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



The Great Taking



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



