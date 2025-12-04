Assorted, Short Videos About the New World Order
In no particular order
Here are a few videos detailing various, disparate aspects the New World Order agenda.
1. How to control the most intelligent species.
2:41
2. Are we tax slaves with shopping privileges?
10:36
3. This man asks people why they are not figuring things out yet, five years after the COVID tyranny.
4:23
4. Politicians are puppets, no one is coming to save you. We have to come together to save ourselves.
7:57
5. The controllers are magicians and illusionists.
2:27
6. Does the fact that the controllers hide and have to constantly use deception show that they are actually very weak?
2:48
7. The most dangerous minority in the world is the “ruling class”.
4:43
8. Revelation of the Method.
1:19
9. Vocabulary casts spells.
1:38
10. Why is testosterone and masculinity being attacked?
1:08
11. They love the number 33.
1:03
12. Everything is fake and ghey.
1:30
13. 1913 was a big year for the NWO agenda.
2:59
14. How fashion is used to destroy.
1:01
15. 9/11 was orchestrated by the controllers as part of their push for their New World Order. The official story about it is a sick joke.
5:28
16. Is it culling time on the people farm?
14:18
17. The chosenites are using a divide and conquer strategy against the rest of the world.
10:11
18. Is digital ID being snuck in under our noses?
5:13
19. Are we being sprayed like bugs?
0:28
20. Some commentary on the jewish problem. The NWO agenda seems to be a jewish plot to control the world.
1:59
Related: Europa-The Last Battle
21. Is there a conspiracy to make national governments so blatantly corrupt that people beg for a one world government?
12:25
22. Let’s create a new matrix.
1:58
END
So when did this shadowy elite assume power? I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately because their mask is slipping. Are we dealing with the Pharaonic bloodline of ancient Egypt? The Médicis? The Catholic Church? The Sabbatians? The Illuminati ie all secret societies playing a grand game amongst themselves?
Although it was mentioned a few times before , it was always hidden. I think it's coming out was 911. That was a loud "Here I Am!". The cramming of the official story down the peoples throat was the "And There's Nothing You Can Do About It!"