I wanted to make a page about some recent comments an Israeli woman left on my post which is entitled This Is How I Really Feel About Jews. The essay was written by someone else but I wholly agree with it. Tonight I went to the comments section and discovered that she had removed her comments and my replies were missing as well.



By the way, here is this author’s site:

This same thing happened after I responded to a jewish guy who replied to a different post. He removed his comments and disappeared. Now I know that I have to save these conversations as soon as I post a reply.



Fortunately I still had the emails that alerted me to this woman’s comments and these included her replies, so I am posting what she wrote and I have reconstructed my responses to her as best as I can based on my memory.



It is too bad that this person stopped responding to me. The fact is that I would really enjoy having a discussion with any jewish person who still doesn’t quite understand where anti-jewism comes from, who doesn’t quite get why non-jews have a problem with their tribe’s many crimes and atrocities against Gentiles. These include jews undermining and destroying Gentile countries, jews creating massive wars that kill millions of people, and jews maiming, torturing and slaughtering Palestinians by the hundreds of thousands. All this and more tend to make people dislike jews. Big surprise, right? Well, it seems to be for many jews. I would love to have a jewish person explain to me what he or she doesn’t understand about the direct connection between jewish evil-doing and anti-jewish sentiment, which has been deliberately mis-named as “antisemitism.”

I suspect that at some point in the future, as the noticing continues and intensifies, Judaism will be a brand that no good person will want to be a part of. I think that eventually no intelligent, informed, compassionate, moral person will want to be called a jew. The Israelis seem hellbent on making this happen sooner rather than later.



Anyway I hope that you find this exchange enlightening.

Nurit Steinfeld replied to a comment on This Is How I Really Feel About Jews.

I think the problem in this world is Islamic who think it is a good idea to kill anybody who is not them instead of showering the world with technology, medicine, culture, like the Jews do.

Nurit Steinfeld commented on your post This Is How I Really Feel About Jews.

I read a few paragraphs of your essay and found it too repulsive to continue. First of all the very use of “the Jewish question” and “Jewish problem” indicate that in fact you are a Jew hater and cannot be bothered to explore your perverted thoughts. A small correction to mr know it all: goy is not pejorative, it simply means “nations” and is used by Jews to refer to those of non Jewish nations. Of course’s the disgusting behavior and opinions of some goyim like yourself sometimes makes us Jews feel that such people are repulsive and that may creep into our tone of voice. There are many nations and tribes that feel they are better than others who are not of their group but they are allowed while Jews, apparently, are supposed to always feel they are inferior or at least equal to goyim. Considering that a tiny nation which makes up 1% of the world population has given humanity so much is definitely noteworthy and indicates that this nation is doing something right. I am not prejudiced against goyim in general but do dislike those who hate us and allow themselves to claim great knowledge of our culture and religion based on a superficial encounters with us . Sorry buddy, one day in a kibbutz and a night with Palestinians does not make you much of an expert on anything. I am constantly amazed at arrogant goyim like yourself who dare to make analysis and display their ignorance and judge us. I imagine that the things said about Jews were said about Moslems you would have violent responses such as the terror the world has experienced many times. Who knows how the Irish would react if Jews dared to a fraction of the things they say about Jews. There is no Jewish problem, buddy. The problem is hateful racists like yourself.

My reconstructed reply:



The problem is that jews tend to think of themselves as better than everyone else (their religious texts tell them that they are God's chosen people, after all). This supremacism often leads jews to treat non-jews terribly. An example of this is Israel's ongoing ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians. The official death toll of Israel’s 18-month onslaught against the Palestinians is 50,000 men, women and children killed. I think that number is too low though as there were some estimates in 2024 of around 200,000 Palestinians having been killed by the Israelis.

Here are some of the tens of thousands of Palestinian children who have been maimed and murdered by the Israelis since 2023:

It Impugns the Conscience

Jews seem to love killing Gentiles. After jewish Bolsheviks took over Russia in 1917, they shot, starved and tortured to death tens of millions of Christians and Muslims. Jews have done a pretty good job of hiding this genocide of Gentiles from the world, keeping this history out of the school curriculum and out of the Media. Think about it: why are there not hundreds of museums dedicated to honoring the tens of millions of victims of this jewish genocide of Gentiles? Why are there no yearly memorials honoring the dead? It's pretty crazy, don't you think?

jews Created Communism



Many people are aware that jews created WWI, WW2 and were behind 9/11, which was the excuse for the so-called "Global War on Terror." The GWOT has essentially been a war on Israel's enemies in the Middle East, with the heavy liffting done by the United States and its NATO allies. People who see the jews scheming and conspiring to create all of these wars which end up killing so many millions of Gentiles tend to see jews and judaism in a negative light. Can you understand their sentiments?



Who Really Caused WWII?



jews Played a Leading Role in Dragging America into WWII and Used America to Establish Their Terror State of Israel After the War



Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11

By the way, here are some jews eagerly, excitedly anticipating enslaving and slaughtering the goyim when the jews take over the world. Enjoy!:

jewish Supremacists Speak

Nurit Steinfeld replied to a comment on This Is How I Really Feel About Jews:



I suggest suicide as a the beset treatment for your mental illness

My reconstructed reply:

So you do not dispute that these are jewish crimes against humanity?

No response from Nurit Steinfeld. She removed her comments and disappeared.



