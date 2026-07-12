"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Lolproinc's avatar
Lolproinc
5dEdited

The Germans invaded Czechoslovakia and Poland coz at the Neozios request those countries persecuted and oppressed of ethnic Germans who found themselves outside German borders after the redrawing of maps following WWI to provoke a war against a recovering Germany similar to the Ukraine proxy war on Russia from the same playbook from the same people. Those tumours currently steamrolling Gaza

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longgowhereto's avatar
longgowhereto
5d

I own 4 or 5 books of Hjalmar's (Hjalmar Schacht, president of Reichsbank, top right hand corner on photo p.314) - one is "76 years of my Life" which he wrote after having been freed from Nuremberg.

Interesting I found this talk to his collegue director at Reichsbank, a jew:

“Um Gottes Willen Goldschmidt”, ermunterte ich ihn, “behalten Sie Ruhe. Situationen wie die augenblickliche können nicht mit jüdischer Geschäftstätigkeit, sondern nur mit arischem Sitzfleisch gemeistert werden.“ Wir kamen über den ersten Kurseinbruch mit diesem arischen Sitzfleisch auch ganz gut hinweg. Die einsetzende Geldentwertung trieb die Wertpapierkurse bald wieder in die Höhe.

English deeple:

“For heaven’s sake, Goldschmidt,” I urged him, “keep your cool. Situations like the one we’re in right now cannot be overcome by Jewish business acumen, but only by Aryan patience.” We weathered the first slump in share prices quite well thanks to this Aryan patience. The onset of currency devaluation soon drove share prices back up again.

-> Deeple uses the word "patience", but the by Hjalmar used word is "Sitzfleisch" = "sitflesh"

[Like here: Livermore said, "It never was my thinking that made the big money for me. It was always my sitting. Got that? My sitting tight."]

For German me astonishing that in those days one could use the words Jewish, Aryan and Butt in one sentence. :-) The relationships were surely not as todays jews want to make us believe!

Many thanks Binky, I must read the part from the book later - just a quick feedback.

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