I recently finished the book “Barbarians Inside the Gates: The Rattler’s Revenge” by a man named Donn de Grand Pre, who was a U.S. Army soldier and officer who served in WWII and also the Korean War, in which he was seriously wounded. Later on Grand Pre worked in the Pentagon. The “Rattler’s Revenge” book is one of three in a series and all of the books are about how the United States has been subverted from within by the same group that is seeking to create a one world government. Over his career, Grand Pre grew increasingly cynical about the government and recognized that American war-making was a criminal enterprise. His awakening seems to be similar to Major General Smedley Butler’s, who wrote War is a Racket.



The Rattler’s Revenge contains a chapter on the Nuremberg Trials and as Grand Pre describes them, they were Soviet-style show trials: the prosecution was dominated by jews who were motivated by revenge (aren’t they always motivated by revenge?) and the charges of guilt were pre-determined. A huge problem with the trials was that many of the crimes that the Germans were charged with were declared to be criminal after the fact (ex post facto), and the Allies had done the same and worse. The trial was not about justice but about “victor’s justice”. Several American lawyers and politicians admitted that the trials were fraudulent and “a disgrace to the United States”:

In Congress, US Representative Lawrence H. Smith of Wisconsin declared: “The Nuremberg trials are so repugnant to the Anglo-Saxon principles of justice that we must forever be ashamed of that page in our history … The Nuremberg farce represents a revenge policy at its worst.”



Another Congressman, John Rankin of Mississippi, stated: “As a representative of the American people I desire to say that what is taking place in Nuremberg, Germany, is a disgrace to the United States… A racial minority, two and a half years after the war closed, are in Nuremberg not only hanging German soldiers but trying German businessmen in the name of the United States.”

Related: The Legally-Flawed Nuremberg “War Crimes Trials” Did Not “Prove” the Holocaust



Grand Pre notes that certain aspects of the trials were tied into jewish religious eschatology. He explains that the date set for the hanging of the Germans who received death sentences fell on the jewish holiday of Purim-October 16, 1946. Interestingly, the infamous “Highway of Death” massacre of retreating Iraqi soldiers by Allied forces during “Operation Desert Storm” also occurred on Purim, as did the start of the second Gulf War. But remember: jews don’t control anything. They are only and forever victims.



Related: The Goodlife: Purim, Queen Esther and Jewish resilience



Related: Purim is a Celebration of Lies and Genocide



Related: An israeli IDF veteran slaughtered 29 Palestinians in the Cave of the Patriarchs mosque massacre during Purim in 1994

I wanted to share this chapter of Grand Pre’s book because it shows yet another aspect of WWII history that we have been lied to about, and I believe that knowing the real history of WWII helps people understand the war that we are in today.

RELATED INFORMATION:



jews Played a Leading Role in Dragging America into WWII and Used America to Establish Their Terror State of Israel After the War



Were NS leaders physically tortured at the 1946 Nuremberg Trials to confess to the Holofraud?



The Holocaust



Holocaust Deprogramming Course



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Real History of WWII?



The Protocols of Zion in Modern English



Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?



What’s the Deal with Jews and Torture?



The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children



The Jewish Supremacist Way of War



The Jewish Supremacists’ War on the White Population



Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?



The Jewish War on the Gentiles



Terrorism: A Jewish Tradition



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”



The Red Terror, the Holodomor, and the “Globalists”



Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



The Holocaust



Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11



9/11: Missing Links



9/11 Memes



Jewish Supremacists Speak



Jewish Supremacist Quotes



Short videos about Jewish Power



Ending Antisemitism



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4

The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4

The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 12



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