Twenty-four years ago Americans were tricked by the U.S. government and our jewish Media into fighting Israel’s enemies in the Middle East with the 9/11 PSYOP, and now the U.S. government is violating the Constitution in order to prevent Americans from criticizing Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians, while giving Israel billions of dollars worth of bombs to kill Palestinians. Is America just a vassal state of Israel at this point? It sure looks that way.
In the video below, a former American Soldier describes how the U.S. government has become the enemy of freedom that it claimed Al-Qaeda was. Ironically, Al-Qaeda appears to be a creation of the CIA and the Mossad.
At the end of his message, this Veteran asks: “One day your grandchildren will ask you what you did now. What are you going to tell them?”
So, what are you going to tell them?
END
