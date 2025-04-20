Twenty-four years ago Americans were tricked by the U.S. government and our jewish Media into fighting Israel’s enemies in the Middle East with the 9/11 PSYOP, and now the U.S. government is violating the Constitution in order to prevent Americans from criticizing Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians, while giving Israel billions of dollars worth of bombs to kill Palestinians. Is America just a vassal state of Israel at this point? It sure looks that way.



In the video below, a former American Soldier describes how the U.S. government has become the enemy of freedom that it claimed Al-Qaeda was. Ironically, Al-Qaeda appears to be a creation of the CIA and the Mossad.



At the end of his message, this Veteran asks: “One day your grandchildren will ask you what you did now. What are you going to tell them?”

So, what are you going to tell them?

RELATED INFORMATION:



Trump Supporters Don't Understand Free Speech



The Global Gang



The Facade Government



Books About Our Corrupt System



Are We Living on a People Farm?



The Power Structure of the World



"The Matrix" Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Real History of WWII?



The Jewish Hand in the World Wars



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



You should absolutely fear the Jews



What's the Deal with Jews and Torture?



The jewish Supremacists' War on the White Population



Is this a jewish Supremacist War on the World?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



jewish Supremacists Speak



jewish Supremacist Quotes



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4



The jewish Supremacists' War on Humanity Meme Page 5



The jewish Supremacists' War on Humanity Meme Page 6



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



The October 7, 2023 "Hamas" Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack



Ending Antisemitism



Former Green Beret Talks About His Experiences in Israel. September 7th, 2024.



The State of Israel as "Cartoonishly Evil"?



Why are Israelis and Zionists so psychotic?



It Impugns The Conscience



One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



The Holocaust



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



Jeff Berwick's commentary about jews



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of "The Jewish Mafia"



The Red Terror, the Holodomor, and the "Globalists"



Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11



A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack



END

