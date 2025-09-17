Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Bushnell gave his life to end the American/israeli genocide of the Palestinians



U.S. Military members are trained to act in accordance with a strict moral code, yet they are seeing that the government that they signed an oath to is complicit in the israeli genocide of the Palestinians and several servicemembers have left the service in disgust.

I am sure that plenty of servicemembers are feeling severe cognitive dissonance while observing their government collaborating in a genocide-seeing their civilian “leaders” supply the bombs and bullets that israel is using to mass murder hundreds of thousands of civilians. In early 2024, Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Bushnell had become so outraged by the genocide of the Palestinians that he burned himself alive in front of the israeli embassy while screaming “Free Palestine!”.



Related: Deliberate Western media blackout after US Air Force member sacrifices self to stop Gaza genocide



Below are some videos of U.S. Military Veterans speaking out against the israeli and American governments’ genocide of the Palestinians, as well as an article by a Veteran written shortly after October 7th, 2023. Every Veteran should be speaking out against this crime against humanity.

1. Former Green Beret Alan Shebaro



Watch: Special Forces Veteran Condemns US Support for Gaza Genocide



EXCERPT: “I know war,” he continued. “What is going on in Palestine right now is not a war. It is the dehumanization, it’s the genocide, it’s the ethnic cleansing of a specific people to take their land. This is wrong, and there’s nothing more American than speaking out against what’s wrong.”



1:03

2. “Lance From Upstate”



FROM YOUTUBE PAGE: Lance joined the Army Infantry at the age of seventeen and turned twenty-two years old in Afghanistan. After leaving military service, he entered policing as a way to continue service. Lance served 11 years, 1 month and 1 week as a Police Officer before calling it quits; retiring as a Detective and having served as Sergeant, Patrolman and Deputy Sheriff.

3. Former U.S. Navy Officer Hani Nofal



EXCERPT: “In a time when silence can feel like complicity, I believe it’s important to speak plainly and with purpose.”

“My name is Hani Nofal. I served as a submarine officer for over a decade. In November 2023, during the Biden administration, I made the decision to resign after recognizing early on that what was unfolding amounted to a genocide—one that the United States government was fully and unequivocally supporting.”



Full transcript



2:46

More about this Veteran

4. Marine Corps Veteran Lucas Gage



2:24

5. U.S. Army Veteran Captain Josephine Guilbeau, a former intelligence officer who served for 17 years. This video is from 2023.



1:32

6. Former Green Beret Lieutenant-Colonel Anthony Aguilar



I want to note that I am a little wary of anyone who was fairly high up in rank in the military and who also appears on the BBC and is interviewed by Tucker Carlson. All of these things suggest that Aquilar might be controlled opposition. Just FYI.



2:31

BREAKING: U.S. Green Beret says he witnessed war crimes by Israel and U.S. contractors at Gaza aid sites.

7. Former Army Captain Josephine Guilbeau



1:07



8. Former Captain Josephine Guilbeau and former Lieutenant-Colonel Anthony Aguilar speak out at a Senate hearing…



Army Veterans Disrupt Senate Hearing to Accuse Members of Complicity in Gaza Genocide



TEXT: On Capitol Hill, two U.S. military veterans were removed from a Senate hearing Wednesday after they accused committee members of complicity in genocide in Gaza. Former Army intelligence officer Josephine Guilbeau was led away in handcuffs, alongside retired Green Beret Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Aguilar. He worked as a security contractor for the militarized U.S.- and Israeli-backed so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation before blowing the whistle on the organization’s deadly attacks on Palestinian civilians seeking food.

Josephine Guilbeau: “We are being arrested right now for interrupting a foreign affairs hearing on nominations because the U.S. is complicit in genocide! They are complicit in the slaughter of babies!”

Anthony Aguilar “When the United States Congress comes after veterans, they will come after you. Every American sitting at home right now needs to realize that you are paying for a genocide.”



2:43

9. Same event, slightly different video.



2:28

10. Former Army Captain Josephine Guilbeau



1:44

11. Former Army Captain Josephine Guilbeau



0:34

12. Former Lieutenant-Colonel Anthony Aguilar



3:00

13. Former U.S. Army pilot “Miles”.



2:50

14. Former Green Beret Captain Joseph Cortina

14:12

Related: How The US Military Turned Evil



EXCERPT from How The US Military Turned Evil:



Joe Cortina: The purpose of our military was and always has been to DEFEND our country from foreign aggressors.

But, it has turned from its true purpose to aggression, terrorism and imperialism. What we are now doing is pure aggression — the opposite of defense.

All of the serial wars of the past three decades have been wars of aggression — all fought for the security of a foreign power who is our mortal enemy, morally, culturally and economically.

Br Nathanael: What foreign power?

Joe Cortina: Israel and its Jewish agents here in America who are loaded with money, more than enough to buy all of our politicians. Even the military is led by the nose by the Jews.

Br Nathanael: What has changed in our training that has made the US military an army of aggressors?

Joe Cortina: I have had substantive experience in training our sons in the military especially at basic levels and skills.

What we taught our young men when I was commander of E-5-2 and what is taught today to these same entry-level ‘grunts’ are ethically, morally diametrically opposed.

We are no longer training young men on how to DEFEND our nation but on how to aggress upon and terrorize innocent people who are the enemies of our real enemy, Israel, and the Jews who force Congress to support it.

What we are doing has absolutely NOTHING whatsoever to do with the safety of the American people.

As matter of fact, our insane irrational provocations and endless aggressions in our wars for the Jews have made the world more dangerous than any period in my lifetime.

14. Charlie Kirk talks with a Veteran about 9/11, the israeli genocide of the Palestinians, “antisemitism” and the Holohoax. I think that the Charlie Kirk “assassination” was another psyop, like the ridiculous Trump “assassination attempt”.



3:09

15. Army Reserve Sergeant First Class Jonathan Estridge, a combat veteran with 20 years of service, was counseled for criticizing israel on social media and subsequently removed from his position in the Army Reserve. I didn’t know that there was a rule against U.S Army Soldiers criticizing a foreign country that mass-murders innocent men, women and children every day for two years.



1:58

Related: 'Worst Ally': Army Colonel Removed From US Joint Chiefs Staff Over Israel Criticism

Article:

No more silence on U.S. complicity in the Gaza genocide

The Palestine Project

4 min read

Oct 13, 2024

By Michael Bennett

Our Government’s Dirty Hands

As an American veteran, there’s a certain level of expectation that we will remain loyal to the narrative we were fed in the military — that our interventions overseas were always justified, that we were protecting freedom. But let’s call it what it really is, U.S. militarism is not about freedom. It’s about control, power, and profit. And nowhere is this clearer than in the decades-long support of Israel’s occupation and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The war crimes being committed against the Palestinian people are not isolated incidents. These are systematic attacks enabled by U.S. funding and military aid. We veterans, who once believed in the fight for democracy, can no longer turn a blind eye to what is happening. And I, along with countless others in the Veterans for Peace movement, refuse to be silent any longer.

The U.S. government’s unwavering support for Israel is not based on moral high ground, despite what they want us to believe. Every missile that rains down on Gaza, every bomb that flattens a home, every Palestinian life snuffed out — it all happens with the full backing of U.S. dollars and military equipment. If we are to hold other regimes accountable for human rights violations, how can we ignore what is happening in Gaza?

The billions of dollars sent to Israel each year are not just funding “defense” — they are directly contributing to the displacement, destruction, and systematic eradication of the Palestinian people. Let’s not mince words, the support for Israel’s actions in Gaza is complicity in genocide.

I served in the military, and like many others, I believed in the ideals of protecting democracy and freedom. But what I witnessed — what so many of us veterans have seen firsthand — shows a very different reality. War is ugly. It strips away the illusions of righteousness, leaving only the cold hard truth. Our government is not acting in defense of freedom, but in pursuit of power. And it is long past time we, as veterans and Americans, call out the hypocrisy and injustice.

As members of the armed forces, we took an oath to defend the Constitution and protect the people of this nation. But we have another duty as well — to call out injustice wherever it occurs, and that includes holding our own government accountable. The ongoing genocide in Gaza is a moral stain on our country, and we can no longer stand by while innocent lives are taken with weapons bearing our flag.

Silence is Not an Option

Too many veterans have been silenced — by fear, by guilt, by the overwhelming weight of the things we’ve witnessed. But we can’t afford to remain quiet any longer. Our silence only emboldens those in power, allowing them to continue their campaign of destruction under the guise of “defense.” It’s time for us to rise up, to make our voices heard, and to say enough is enough.

Veterans are uniquely positioned to speak out against these atrocities. We’ve seen the reality of war. We’ve lived it. And we know that the destruction in Gaza is not about self-defense — it’s about occupation, domination, and the systematic removal of an entire people.

Veterans for Peace Vice President Adrienne Kinne recently penned an open letter to Vice President Kamala Harris, calling for a permanent ceasefire with food and medical aid to Gaza, and an end to U.S. involvement in the ongoing conflicts in Palestine and Ukraine. This letter is just one part of a larger movement calling for accountability from our government. It’s time to take this call further.

To my fellow veterans, activists, and concerned citizens: this is your call to action. Now is the time to speak out, to organize, to demand an end to U.S. complicity in the Gaza genocide. The longer we wait, the more lives are lost. The Palestinian people deserve our solidarity, and we must do everything in our power to support them.

This is not just about politics — this is about human lives. This is about standing on the right side of history and refusing to be complicit in the ongoing slaughter of innocent people.

Join us in raising your voice. Let’s put an end to the silence. Let’s hold our government accountable. Let’s stand for peace, for justice, and for the Palestinian people. Free Palestine!



~End~

Conclusion



Over the last two years, the U.S. government has firmly, continously endorsed israel’s genocide of the Palestinians. It has supplied billions of dollars-worth of bullets and bombs for the genocide and it has used its power to block any and all international efforts to end the genocide. This is truly grotesque and sickening. It is infuriating. It is evil. A large portion of the younger generation sees this. Many American service-members see this. Additionally, I think that a lot of people are also realizing that 9/11 was a psyop and that all of America’s wars over the last several decades have been in service to israel/jews. Maybe, at some point, the small percentage of young Americans who are still capable of joining the military will stop joining, and any future American wars for the jews will have to be fought by the israel-first American politicians and the israel-loving military brass. I can dream, can’t I?

I used to think that guys like former Soldier Michael Prysner were ignorant and brainwashed but I have since changed my mind. I look back and realize that I was ignorant and brainwashed.

