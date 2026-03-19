"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Richard Biggar's avatar
Richard Biggar
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Theodor Fritsch (1852-1933)

The Riddle of the Jew’s Success

published 1927

All the motives and activities of the Jewish brain are directed towards obtaining advantage and material gain. And, in spite of this, the Jew imagines that, especially with regard to morality, he is a very exalted being. No one speaks more effusively about ethical values than the Jews, but whoever takes the trouble to examine what they understand by that expression, discovers that they mean the art of seeking their advantage by means of the understanding, under the pretext that they are engaged in some praise-worthy and unselfish effort. If one wished to sum up Jewish morality in one concise phrase, it would read as follows: “All is moral which brings advantage.” The Jew is incapable of applying a higher standard to the values in life than that of advantage or profit.

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Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
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When I discovered that there were not even 6 millions of European Jews before the Nazis' started rounding up the mostly Jewish Communists to separate them from the well-Ordered Nazi State for the protection of the Nazi social order society from those and other threatening groups and protect those separated from the violence of the German population that were hostile towards socially disruptive groups.

Because of a lot of historical rewriting and changing of official data, the actual population of European Jews at and around the beginning timeline of the holocaust's false narrative seems to be no move then 3 millions. 2.6 million is the population stated in some not-yet altered source, I recall.

This caused a kind of cognitive dissidence for me for a short time. Before I accepted the total fabrication of the narrative, I struggled briefly wonder how and why the Nazis would force non-European Jews back into Nazi controlled Europe, and why hadn't that been included in 'official History' as fact(s) that are still legally unquestionable.

Some of those issues your article mentioned about the 'gas chambers', the non-existent millions of corpses or the means to incinerate or otherwise dispose of the dead, the documented tortured confessions of Nazi members in those contrived pre-scripted 'trials', the interviews before their deaths of staff members of high Nazi Officers, bars of soap and lampshades made from the fat and skin of Jews that were claimed to be mass-murdered, ...

At some point there is little reason to collect more. Perhaps even 40 beheaded babies that the President claims he saw pictures of, would follow more needless research?

Now, any law that punishes questions, research, debates, .. around a 'true narrative' so real that it can be threatened by actual facts may be assumed to be false, and that Justice system would be too dangerous - to us and anyone we might care about - to leave breathing.

Here is an interesting article that has more of the ring of truth then any part of the Holocaust Official Narrative;

“The Facts About the Origins of the Concentration Camps and Their Administration” https://www.wintersonnenwende.com/scriptorium/english/archives/articles/ccfacts.htmlhttps://archive.is/hM8oG

The real question is - when will we all realize that israel is the unbordered expanding foothold of Hell on earth that burst onto the once Holy Land as Satan's Anus spewing Death & Hell world-wide to the screams, terror, mass-murders, theft of nation, horrors, tortures, enslavements, .. of the true population of Jews, Muslims, Christians and others that were living together in peace?

Might be past time to consider such questions.

God Bless., Steve

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