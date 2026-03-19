Below I am sharing an article from Arthur R. Butz, who wrote the groundbreaking book The Hoax of the Twentieth Century: The Case Against the Presumed Extermination of European Jewry. Butz’s book is a detailed and thorough debunking of the holocaust Big Lie.



The more I have looked into the holocaust story, the more ridiculous it gets and the angrier I become about the fact that this sick hoax is still being forced on the world, 80 years after WWII. It doesn’t take more than a half-hour of research into this story to see how fake it is, which is obviously why they now throw people in prison in over 20 countries for questioning it. The reason why this hoax should make every decent, caring person in the world enraged is that it is used to demonize an entire ethnic group and advance the nefarious goals of genocidal jewish supremacists:

Related: WW2 HOLOHOAX: The Multi-Decade Crime Spree Against Humanity Unravels



The main or foundational claim of the holocaust story promoters is that during WWII the Germans organized and carried out an industrial scale genocide in which they murdered nearly 6 million jews in deadly gas chambers using a poison called Zyklon B. If you take the time to look into this idea, you quickly discover that what is presented to us as “evidence” for this allegation is extremely deceitful and manipulative. You realize that it was only by twisting and mangling the facts to the nth degree that they were able to give this story any pretense of legitimacy. We know, for example, that there were gas chambers in the camps-but these were for fumigating clothing and bedding, to protect prisoners from typhus spread by lice. We know that these fumigation chambers used Zyklon B, an insecticide that contained cyanide. However, we are given no rational, reasonable explanation about how this poison that was used to kill lice was re-purposed to kill millions of jews, hundreds or thousands at a time. What I mean is, we are not shown how these supposed gas chambers were kept airtight, how they were decontaminated between what would have had to have been round-the-clock gassings, or how all the bodies, covered in cyanide, were removed without killing the people dragging them out. Did these gas chamber workers all wear thick rubber suits and were they equipped with air tanks? They would have needed them. I have never seen this issue addressed by holocaust promoters.



Related: Auschwitz Chemistry: How Science Proves the ‘Final Solution’ Was Systematically Gassing Lice-Infested Clothing to Save Lives



Related: Zyklon B was used in the United States to fumigate homes



It is true that there is a building at the Auschwitz camp that is presented to us as a homicidal gas chamber, but this building has two wooden doors, one of them with a glass window, so it obviously could not have functioned as a tool of mass murder. Here is another problem with the idea that this building was a homicidal gas chamber:

And this “gas chamber”, Krema 1, was 30 meters from a hospital. Does that make sense? Here is yet another issue with the Krema 1 “gas chamber” story. Here is a thorough refutation of the notion that the Krema 1 building was ever used as a gas chamber.

The gas chamber idea that is the foundation of the holocaust story is obviously constructed from gross misrepresentations and outright lies. At the end of the day, there is no evidence that homicidal gas chambers ever existed in the German detention and work camps, and there is no evidence-such as autopsies-showing that even a single person died of gassing in the camps. Yet we are asked to believe that nearly all of the supposed, alleged six million jews who are claimed to have been murdered in the camps were killed in gas chambers. It is an absurd, ludicrous claim, a cynical lie, a Big Lie used for power, control and profit. This lie is kept alive through extensive brainwashing (government schooling and Hollywood movies primarily), social pressure, the threat of job termination and even imprisonment for questioning it. And worse.



The author of the Holocaust Deprogramming Course sums up the biggest problems with the holocaust fable:

1. The only thing at Auschwitz resembling a human gas chamber was constructed in 1946 by Stalin. 2. Not a single diagnosis of death by cyanide poisoning is on record for any German labour camp. 3. No trace whatever remains of the millions of bodies allegedly gassed in the German labour camps. 4. None of the war generals after the war who wrote their memoirs made any allusion to human gas chambers or indeed to any intention to exterminate an ethnic group. 5. The Red Cross made normal, routine visits to Auschwitz during the war, and its published reports made no allusion to any ongoing human gassing there. 6. No authentic documents attesting to “The Holocaust” exist anywhere. 7. There are two main primary-sources for how many died at Auschwitz: the Bad Arolsen archives (290k altogether in German labour-camps, 70k in Auschwitz) and the death-Books of Auschwitz – 70k dead in Auschwitz. Then what percentage were Jews? The British intelligence decrypts give you that, as around 40%. So you get an upper limit of 40k Jews dying at Auschwitz. The Bad Arolsen archives list everyone who lived and died in all the German labour camps. The question naturally arises as to what is the total number recorded in this tremendous archive. Clearly the managers of this archive are not at liberty to tell of this or they would be jailed for so awful a crime.

For more information on the absurdity of the gas chamber claim and the phoniness of the entire, bogus holocaust narrative, see here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.



I wrote that the holocaust hoax was created for power, control and profit. From what I understand, one big reason why this story was manufactured was to control the narrative about Communism and WWII-to distract attention from the jewish communist genocide of 40+ million Russians and to distract from or somehow justify the genocidal horrors that the Allies inflicted on Germany. These crimes against humanity are documented in the movie Hellstorm, which should be watched by everyone. The group responsible for these horrors, and for the holocaust lie, seems to control the world today.



Related: The Real History of WWII?

By Arthur R. Butz

I see three principal reasons for the widespread but erroneous belief in the legend of millions of jews killed by the Germans during World War II: US and British troops found horrible piles of corpses in the west German camps they captured in 1945 (e.g. Dachau and Belsen), there are no longer large communities of jews in Poland, and historians generally support the legend.

During both world wars Germany was forced to fight typhus, carried by lice in the constant traffic with the east.

That is why all accounts of entry into the German concentration camps speak of shaving of hair and showering and other delousing procedures, such as treatment of quarters with the pesticide Zyklon.

That was also the main reason for a high death rate in the camps, and the crematoria that existed in all.

When Germany collapsed in chaos then of course all such defenses ceased, and typhus and other diseases became rampant in the camps, which quartered mainly political prisoners, ordinary criminals, homosexuals, conscientious objectors, and jews conscripted for labor.

Hence the horrible scenes, which however had nothing to do with “extermination” or any deliberate policy.

Moreover the west German camps involved were not the alleged “extermination camps”, which were all in Poland (e.g. Auschwitz and Treblinka) and which were all evacuated or shut down before capture by the Soviets, who found no such scenes.

The “Final Solution” spoken of in the German documents was a program of evacuation, resettlement and deportation of jews with the ultimate objective of expulsion from Europe. During the war jews of various nationalities were being moved east, as one stage in this Final Solution.

The legend claims that the movement was mainly for extermination purposes.

The great majority of the millions allegedly exterminated were east European, not German or west European, jews. For that reason study of the problem via population statistics has been difficult to impossible, but it is a fact that there are no longer large communities of jews in Poland. However the Germans were only one of several parties involved in moving jews around.

The Soviets deported virtually all of the jews of eastern Poland to their interior in 1940.

After the war, with Polish and other jews pouring out of the east into occupied west Germany, the Zionists moved large numbers to Palestine, and the US and other countries absorbed many jews, in most cases under conditions making impossible a numerical accounting. Moreover the Polish borders were changed drastically at the end of the war; the country was literally moved west.

Historians generally support the legend, but there are precedents for nearly incomprehensible blindness on the part of scholars. For example throughout the Middle Ages even the Pope’s political enemies conceded his false claim that the 4th century Emperor Constantine had ceded rule of the west to the Pope, although all knew very well that Constantine had been succeeded by more emperors. Near unanimity among the academics is especially suspect when there exist great political pressures; in some countries Holocaust revisionists have been prosecuted.

It is easy to show that the extermination legend merits skepticism. Even the casual reader of the Holocaust literature knows that during the war virtually nobody acted as though the Holocaust was happening. Thus it is common to berate the Vatican, the Red Cross and the Allies (especially the intelligence agencies) for their ignorance and inaction, and to explain that the jews generally did not resist deportation because they did not know what was in store for them.

If you add all this up you have the strange claim that for almost three years German trains, operating on a continental scale in densely civilized regions of Europe, were regularly and systematically moving millions of jews to their deaths, and nobody noticed except for a few of our jewish leaders who were making public “extermination” claims.

On closer examination even those few jewish leaders were not acting as though it was happening. Ordinary communications between the occupied and neutral countries were open, and they were in contact with the jews whom the Germans were deporting, who thus could not have been in ignorance of “extermination” if those claims had any validity.

This incredible ignorance must also be attributed to Hans Oster’s department in German military intelligence, correctly labeled “the veritable general staff of the opposition to Hitler” in a recent review.

What we are offered in evidence was gathered after the war, in trials. The evidence is almost all oral testimony and “confessions.”

Without the evidence of these trials there would be no significant evidence of “extermination.”

One must pause and ponder this carefully. Were trials needed to determine that the Battle of Waterloo happened? The bombings of Hamburg, Dresden, Hiroshima and Nagasaki? The slaughter in Cambodia? Yet this three year program, of continental scope, claiming millions of victims, requires trials to argue its reality. I am not arguing that the trials were illegal or unfair; I am arguing that such historical logic as the legend rests on must not be countenanced. Such events cannot happen without generating commensurate and contemporaneous evidence for their reality, just as a great forest fire cannot take place without producing smoke. One may as well believe that New York City was burned down, if confessions to the deed can be produced.

Detailed consideration of the specific evidence put forward in support of the legend has been a focus of the revisionist literature and cannot be undertaken here, but I shall mention one point. The claim of the legend is that there were no technical means provided for the specific task of extermination, and that means originally provided for other purposes did double duty in improvised arrangements.

Thus the jews were allegedly gassed with the pesticide Zyklon, and their corpses disappeared into the crematoria along with the deaths from “ordinary” causes (the ashes or other remains of millions of victims never having been found).

Surely any thoughtful person must be skeptical.

Arthur R. Butz is an associate professor of electrical engineering.

This article was originally published in the Daily Northwestern of May 13, 1991, corrected May 14. Reprinted with permission of the author.

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Did Six Million Really Die?



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A Simple Guide to Holocaust Revisionism



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Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust



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The Case Against the Presumed Extermination of European Jewry



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