"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Oliveri's avatar
Joe Oliveri
1d

I stopped looking at and reading any MSM over 20 years ago when I concluded from much research that George W. Bush stole the 2004 election by computer hacking and the MSM did not report this. Kerry too would have facilitated the CIA/Mossad 9-11 operation.

If a politician does not speak out about the Israeli/Zionist/Communist control of every aspect of US life for over 100 years now, Israel's planning orchestration and cover-up of 9-11, its killing of JFK and RFK and its take-over(FED) of every monetary system in the world except for maybe one or two countries, then I ignore that traitor completely.

I have done almost everything that Blinky talks about. Go to www.new.911insidejob.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
wilson's avatar
wilson
2d

I came to the same conclusions years ago about msm and sportsball, the rest followed before and coincident with the covidiot plandemic. You have written a great piece and not just because I agree. Salute.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Binky LaRue
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Binky LaRue · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture