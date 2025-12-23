As I have mentioned in previous posts, my understanding of the world started to change dramatically about a year into the COVID-19 plandemic when I began to question the strange COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines”. I wondered why we weren’t being told more about these novel gene-therapy(?) drugs that had seemed to suddenly come on the scene out of nowhere-I couldn’t understand why their use wasn’t being debated in the Media or by our governing bodies. I did some research and discovered that vaccines typically take 10 to 15 years to be tested and approved, but these weird mRNA “vaccines” were said to have been approved in less than a year. I then saw that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which had been set up by the CDC, was showing that these injections had maimed and killed thousands of people in just the few months since they had been released. Despite this, the governments, the Media and the pharma companies were all silent about this carnage. Instead of warning us about the dangers of these injections, they endlessly, robotically repeated that the shots were “safe and effective, safe and effective, safe and effective”. Seeing all of this, I felt like I was losing my mind. Nothing made any sense.

Needless to say I was highly motivated-by a sense of self-preservation-to understand what I was seeing and so I devoted myself to research. One discovery led to another which led to another and another until the Matrix melted away and I realized that this system I was living in was some sort of people farm. I now understood that I had spent most of my life living in a carefully crafted illusion. To put it in the simplest way that I can, I now think that the world has been run by a criminal cabal for perhaps thousands of years and that this cabal primarily uses poisoning and mind control to keep us under its power. I think that the governments, the Media and the corporations are all fronts for this criminal cabal and that we are programmed in the government schools and by the Media and by the “entertainment” industry to see all of these institutions and organizations as legitimate. The fact that we pay 40% of our income in America to the government in various taxes should be a big clue that this system is NOT legitimate. Ultimately we seem to just be slaves with shopping privileges.



I believe that our slave-masters are now working diligently to depopulate the world and build a digital prison for the survivors, to create their so-called “New World Order” that we have all been programmed to laugh at as a silly, ridiculous “conspiracy theory.” I have a crazy theory of my own that if most of the population actually understood that they were living in a slave system and that their controllers were in the process of killing and enslaving them and their families, they might be persuaded at some point to actually fight back. Maybe.



So whether enough people will wake up, see this satanic system that we are living in and actually fight against it is an open question, but we can all change our behavior and habits to avoid some of the poisoning and mind control that the controllers are inflicting on us. So here are a couple of the things that I am doing differently now in response to the NWO agenda, to make myself stronger, healthier, less programmed and more knowledgeable:



1. NEWS. I no longer watch the MSM because it is beyond obvious at this point that all they do is spew lies and propaganda in support of the satanic corruptocracy that we are ruled by. If you don’t listen to or watch them, the can’t manipulate you.



2. POLITICS. Same deal. Politicians are just a bunch of lying puppets being manipulated by the cabal that actually runs things. Voting is meaningless. The voting process is there to give us the illusion that we are free. The Red versus Blue political party paradigm is designed to make us tax slaves fight endlessly with each other, rather than looking up and focusing our attention on the psychopaths who are actually controlling both parties.



3. SPORTS. I was never a big organized sports fan, but I don’t bother watching sports games anymore because I see them as events that are designed to waste our time and channel our energy and emotion in a safe direction. I now look at the grown men who flail about in spasms of orgasmic ecstasy when “their” team scores a goal as moronic buffoons. It would be really swell if they could redirect all this passion and emotion towards things that actually matter, like, I don’t know, stopping the world from being turned into a digital gulag.

4. MOVIES. I largely avoid Hollywood movies because I understand that they are also part of the mind-control matrix. If I watch a movie now, I wonder what sort of agenda is being pushed on me. Have you noticed all of the violence and death in modern movies? What does it do to your mind to watch people being beaten up, stabbed and shot to death for hours on end? The John Wick movies are essentially two hours of people being killed in highly stylistic set pieces. Apparently our subconscious mind processes this imagery as if it is real, even though we consciously understand that what we are watching is a movie. In light of this, you have to wonder what the Saw movies are all about. What is the appeal of watching people dying in horrible, screaming, bloody agony? It seems that these are the kind of horrors MK-ULTRA victims would be forced to watch, to traumatize them. That’s probably not a coincidence.



We are of course purposely traumatized by the holohoax movies that are endlessly pumped out by the Hollywood studios. At this point I just can’t watch another jewish-made WWII movie that promotes the Big Lie of the holocaust and demonizes the Germans. Where are the Hollywood movies showing the jews’ real genocide of 40-60 million Russians just a few decades ago? I think a lot of people would really like to see movies about what is probably history’s largest genocide, a genocide that amazingly has been almost completely memory-holed by our jewish overlords.



5. FOOD. I now stay away from seed oils, refined sugar, artificial food additives, “natural flavors”, soda, fruit juices, soy, alcohol and coffee. Alcohol and coffee are heavily promoted to us not only in commercial ads but also in movies and TV shows. If they want us to drink alcohol and coffee so badly, we probably shouldn’t. In this interview Jason Christoff talks about why we shouldn’t drink coffee and ingest caffeine.

Needless to say I’ve stopped eating processed foods-foods that are packed with chemicals, sugar and seed oils, and I largely avoid eating at restaurants where the food is infused with inflammatory oils. I also avoid starches-bread, rice, pasta, etc. since starches are nonessential and are quickly converted to fat. It is obvious now that the government food pyramid is a sick joke. At this point I think it is best to ignore or do the opposite of pretty much everything that the government tells us to do.



Poisons to Avoid Binky LaRue · September 5, 2024 This post is a little different than my other posts, but it is still relevant to this substack. This entry is about self improvement, specifically personal health. Since waking up to the criminality of our governments and the deadliness of the COVID "vaccinations," I have become convinced

I have changed the way I prepare foods as well. I no longer use a microwave oven, which I suspect destroys nutrients and creates carcinogenic compounds. I do not use Teflon or aluminum cookware, aluminum foil, plastic utensils, plastic cutting boards or plastic food containers, as I believe all of these materials leech poisons into the food. It is the same reason I avoid drinking from aluminum cans.



6. MEDICAL SYSTEM, DRUGS. I no longer trust the medical system after seeing how heavily involved in the COVID-19 tyranny and vax genocide program it was, how doctors and nurses pushed the clot shots. These same doctors and nurses were literally killing patients in the hospitals with the Fauci Remdesivir “treatment” protocol after falsely diagnosing them as having COVID-19.

I no longer trust the pharmaceutical industry either, which manufactures poisons-like Remdesivir-that they label as medicine. I now see ALL vaccines as poisons-not just the COVID stroke pokes-and I will talk about vaccines below. So I avoid taking any kind of drugs at this point. The pharmaceutical industry seems to control the medical system with various financial incentives, and it appears to control the MSM as well with its generous infusions of advertising money. To avoid the pharma-medical system, I am doing everything I can to stay healthy and strong with exercise, nutrition, sunlight and proper sleep.



On a side note, I suspect that vitamin pills and supplements are somehow adulterated, so I avoid those too.



7. VACCINES. I have come to believe that all vaccines are poisons designed to weaken and kill us. I now think that this has been true from the beginning of the vaccination agenda. Therefore I will never get another vaccine and will strongly advise friends and family not to either. The childhood vaccine schedule in the United States has ballooned from a handful of shots in the 1960s to over 70 today. I can’t see this as anything other than the controllers dramatically ramping up their poisoning program to injure and kill youngsters. Note that in 1986 the American government removed all liability from American vaccine manufacturers for injuries and deaths caused by their childhood vaccines. It seems to me to that this is exactly what you would do if you wanted to use vaccines to injure and kill children.

