New York Times, October 6th 1940, page 10



The topics discussed in the videos below include the idea that everyone should be a “conspiracy theorist” at this point, jewish/israeli psychopathy and evil, the mass invasion of Western countries by the Third World, propaganda, and the slave-world dystopia that is being built right in front of our faces.



I have similar video posts here, here, here and here.

1. It is 2026. Surely everyone is a “conspiracy theorist” now.



2:50

2. It’s time to wake up, folks.



1:01

3. Some observations about human idiocy.



58 seconds

4. This is an AI video of Alex Karp, the creepy jewish CEO of Palantir Technologies which is a CIA-created company that is spearheading the construction of our worldwide digital gulag. This company has played a major role in the genocide of the Palestinians and was recently awarded a USDA contract to monitor American farmers and the U.S. food supply chain. Nothing concerning about that, right?



Related: Internet explodes in outrage over Palantir’s dystopian tech manifesto



1:10

5. A satirical depiction of how Trump’s MAGA supporters rationalize their support for him after he ignores all of his campaign promises and shows them in every way possible that he is just another puppet of the uniparty “Deep State”.



Related: The War on Iran and the Trump Psyop



6:39

6. This gentleman explains the Hegelian Dialectic, “hate speech” and the purpose of the Third World invasion of Western countries. He describes united non-compliance as a way of fighting back against the NWO agenda.



2:56

7. Is chaos, misery and destruction being inflicted on the world to fulfill jewish eschatology?



2:26

8. A short video about BlackRock, the jewish-owned company that seems to control much of the system that we are living in.



1:17

8. More aspects of the jewish control of this weird system we were born into.



Related: ‘The Motherlode of Jewish Lists’ –– Everything you ever wanted to know about Jewish control of American society



39 seconds

9. Polish proverb. “The Jews will tell that they were persecuted. But they will never tell you why.”



32 seconds

10. israeli weapon manufacturers are asked if they have baby-shredding technology. Obviously they do.



54 seconds

11. jewish Moloch worship.



Related: The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children



3:26

12. israel was created in large part by Eastern European terrorists, which is not surprising.



2:28

13. Some commentary about israeli psychopathy and evil.



10:30

14. israel’s collapse is nearing, according to this short documentary. Let’s hope so. This video was taken from here.

20:52

15. Some of the wonderfully kind, warm and generous treatment that Christians receive in israel from “The People of the Book”. After watching this, you should understand that he term “Judeo-Christian” is a sick, cynical joke.



1:36

16. A jewish guy explains how he was brainwashed to support israel. I know exactly what he is talking about because I was programmed by the same propaganda to see the israelis as the “good guys” and to defend the israeli government’s actions, no matter what it did. I only woke up from this brainwashing in the last 4-5 years



2:17

17. Since jews use the holocaust story to guilt trip Gentiles and to justify their actions no matter how evil their actions are (We must prevent a second Holocaust by slaughtering Palestinians babies en masse!!!), it is important for everyone to understand that the story is a hoax:

The official holocaust story is a jewish hoax that has been deployed as a powerful weapon by jews in their war on world. jewish supremacists use the holohoax to foster collective guilt in Gentiles, to demonize nationalism (except for israelis), to endlessly extract “reparation” money from the goyim, and as an excuse to continuously pretend to be victims-in order to shield themselves from blowback for their many crimes. The sooner that everyone finally sees through this Big Lie, the better it will be for humanity.

4:54

18. Some israeli tourists are driven out of a cafe in Vietnam. Oy vey! It’s a second Holocaust!



Related: Half of Israelis support exterminating all Palestinians



2:50

19. This gentleman perfectly describes the absurdity of some of the propaganda and brainwashing that we are being subjected to.



1:58

20. This video has a similar theme as the previous video.



2:37



21. How people with light skin pigmentation are being brainwashed.



2:55

22. We are clearly being bombarded with confusing/demoralizing information 24/7. It is part of the 5th generation war that we are in, facilitated by the proliferation of screens in our lives that occurred over the last several decades.



1:00

23. Be a good goy and fight for israel!



15:36

20. This is another satirical JakeTV video.



10:35

21. Government schools are programming factories.



1:17

22. Is what was done to Germany after WWI being done to the United States (and the rest of the Western world) today?



Related: The Weimar Republic



2:58

23. The dystopia portrayed in this video seems to be the world that our parasitic controllers are in the process of creating now.



Related: The EU is pushing “Driver-Monitoring Cameras”. Here’s why.



2:40

24. The Secret Covenant. Some people say that this is fake or a hoax, but it does seem to describe the reality that we are living in today, oddly enough.



Related: Plans for The New World Order?



8:31



25. How The Powers That Shouldn’t Be have been weakening and manipulating the population for decades in order to finally establish their much-anticipated, satanic, hellish New World Order.



3:08

RELATED INFORMATION:



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



The Creature From Jekyll Island



A History of Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



The Committee of 300



The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations



All Wars are Bankers Wars



War is a Racket



Brave New World



1984



TRANCE-Formation of America (MK-ULTRA mind control victim speaks out) (O’Brien-Phillips - 1995)



Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff (interview with a survivor of satanic ritual abuse)



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



COVID-19 Videos



The Coded Journals in the Epstein Files That Hide a Teenage Girl’s Horrific Story



UPDATE 7: EPSTEIN FILES HORROR SHOW: ‘How Do We Get Rid Of Poor People As A Whole,’ ‘God is a construct, Cute girls are real,’ Taxes Pay For The Pedo Coverup, Obama’s WH Legal Counsel & MORE



The Epstein Files: Exposing Satanic Globalist Pedophiles Raping, Torturing, and Eating Babies?



BREAKING: Epstein Files Vanish After DOJ Releases Records Mentioning Trump



Browse Epstein Investigation Documents



Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



The Sentient and The Brave



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff



Rupture As Rapture



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



jewish Supremacists Speak



Political Ponerology



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing



Our Greatest Earthly Enemy



The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



The Great Taking



END