"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SLK's avatar
SLK
2d

You Sir are so totally correct with your writing IT makes me almost "cry" . Thank you for being who you are. Very much appreciated, indeed.

Reply
Share
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
11h

Dear Binky

Excellent, than you, I will publish.

Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Binky LaRue · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture